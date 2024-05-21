FOX FIRST RUN TO LAUNCH DIGITAL INITIATIVE "BATTLEGROUND" WITH LINEAR SHOW FOR NATIONAL SYNDICATION

Weekly Newsletter and Social/Digital Initiative to Highlight the Power of Swing State Voters in the Presidential Election

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX First Run announces "Battleground," a new political digital initiative that will begin today as a newsletter, followed by a national linear broadcast debut on June 10th. With clearances on all of the FOX Television owned-and-operated stations, and Bahakel Communications, Ltd's CW 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the thirty-minute program will air on Mondays for nine weeks, before expanding to five days a week on August 12th.

In making the announcement, Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for FOX Television Stations and FOX First Run stated, "In what is shaping up to be a record political advertising year in local media, this initiative positions us to reap the benefits of exuberant spending on all sides. Our offering is unique in that local media, the newspapers, television, and radio stations, are ingrained in these communities and thus, can provide a deeper, more nuanced understanding of how voters will decide this election in each of those states."

Hosted by S.E. Cupp, "Battleground" will focus on the power of the seven swing states and their collective 93 electoral votes in the presidential election. The program will be Executive Produced by Neal Kendall (Piedmont Studios, "Love and Respect with Killer Mike," "The Arsenio Hall Show," and "Tavis Smiley") and in partnership with local radio stations, newspapers, and the FOX-owned local stations, FOX 10 Phoenix in Arizona, FOX 5 Atlanta in Georgia, FOX 2 Detroit in Michigan, FOX 29 Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, FOX 6 Milwaukee in Wisconsin and CW 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Some of the top local FOX political correspondents will be reporting and contributing from their local markets including:

Jeff Cole and Shiba Russell from FOX 29 in Philadelphia



Russ Spencer from FOX 5 in Atlanta



John Hook , Ellen McNamara, and Steve Nielsen from FOX 10 Phoenix



Jason Calvi from FOX 6 in Milwaukee

S.E. Cupp is a CNN political commentator, nationally syndicated columnist, and practical conservative. A graduate of Cornell University, Cupp serves as an advisory member for their Institute of Politics and Global Affairs. She earned a master's degree from New York University.

S.E. Cupp added, "All politics is local. These seven swing states have crucial stories to tell, and our fantastic team of reporters and producers will bring these local conversations to a national audience in a unique and rigorous manner, from right where it's happening – on the ground."

"By harnessing the power of the dedicated and talented local journalists in each of these critical swing states, 'Battleground' will allow us the distinct opportunity to shine a light on the particular people, places, and issues that will ultimately decide the 2024 election," added Executive Producer Neal Kendall. "Our viewers and the campaigns that are spending political money will both be paying attention."

About FOX Television Stations

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce approximately 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

About FOX First Run

Fox First Run is the distributor of "Dish Nation," "Divorce Court," "25 Words or Less," "Pictionary," "Person, Place, or Thing," "TMZ," and "TMZ Live."

