Fox Harb'r Resort Joins Elite Alliance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced Fox Harb'r Resort as the newest addition to its growing, international portfolio of vacation destinations. Fox Harb'r Resort, one of only five, 5-star resorts in Canada, is perched on Nova Scotia's Northumberland Shore. The 1,100 acre property invites guests to explore the natural beauty upon which the resorts luxury accommodations, sporting grounds and facilities sit.

A visit to Fox Harb'r Resort includes access to bountiful amenities including 18-hole Championship and Par 3 Golf Courses, Spa & Wellness Center, Junior Olympic Size Pool and fine and casual Dining options. Spring, summer and early fall months at Fox Harb'r Resort provide endless outdoor adventures including sport shooting, archery, fishing, boating, sea kayaking and biking, hiking or horseback trail riding.

"We are excited to partner with Fox Harb'r Resort. The luxury accommodations, unparalleled service and recreational options make it a fantastic addition to Elite Alliance," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Members will have access to a unique variety of accommodations including ocean front executive suites, 3-bedroom townhomes with golf or ocean views and custom luxury homes, each possessing unique character and charm. The suites are well-appointed king master bedrooms with heated granite bathroom floors, the finest bed linens, a fireplace and luxury furnishings, perfect for two people. The townhomes and luxury homes are spacious, modern open-concept residences that include a gourmet kitchen, great room, and master retreat with a private outdoor space perfect for entertaining and hosting family and friends.

About Fox Harb'r Resort

Since owner Ron Joyce opened Fox Harb'r in 2000, the resort has offered award-winning dining in the Cape Cliff Dining Room, the Willard for casual dining, the Dol-άs Spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, par 3 golf course, the Golf Academy at Fox Harb'r, Sport Shooting facility, private Jetport, deep sea marina and luxurious private single-family homes and town homes which have made the Resort one of North America's most celebrated seaside retreats, located in Wallace, Nova Scotia, Canada.

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures – ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, and much more – at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation.

