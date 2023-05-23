FOX HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES BK BACKYARD BAR

Bk Backyard Bar Celebrates MDW With Launch of New Beach Volleyball Court, Carnival-Themed Party & Electronic BBQ

WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power team behind Fox Hospitality Group (FHG) Jarrod & Taylor Fox are redefining the traditional take on NYC bars with the announcement of Bk Backyard Bar. Formerly known as TailGate Brooklyn and located in the heart of Williamsburg, the 24,000 sq. ft. adult playground—dedicated to community, entertainment, and inclusivity—officially re-opens its doors as Bk Backyard Bar Memorial Day Weekend (MDW).

"The rebrand of our space is a tremendous opportunity for us to get Bk Backyard Bar in front of an entirely new community of New Yorkers," says FHG partners Jarrod & Taylor Fox. "Over the last two years, we were allowed to reconsider what we love most about our bar. And our conversations always circled back to the same things."

"We're in the business for creating vibrant and eccentric events, a passion for establishing an inclusive space for the community, and a love for all things entertainment," Added Jonathan Greenfield, Director of Events & Partnerships. "The new Bk Backyard Bar name delivers that on all fronts."

Now known for emphasizing community—whether hosting top talent from Brooklyn's thriving nightlife scene, a drag show, a dog-breed-specific meet-up, or a marquee sports-watching matchup—FHG welcomes the rebrand of their space to Bk Backyard Bar.

Bk Backyard Bar MDW Festivities

Saturday, May 27th – The Bk Backyard Bar Carnival

We invite the entire Brooklyn community to celebrate this new chapter. Bk Backyard Bar is pulling out all the stops—balloon artist, face painting, balloon darts, ring toss, & bean bag toss. A celebration the whole family can remember.

Sunday, May 28th – Electronic DJ Old School BBQ Hosted by Project 91

Hosted by Project 91 , Sunday of MDW will feature an old-school BBQ with Electronic DJs. This is a 21+ event, and Tickets are required for entry.

Volo Beach at Bk Backyard Bar

Bk Backyard Bar welcomes Williamsburg's newest volleyball court—Volo Beach, at Bk Backyard Bar. The bar has installed 100 tons of natural silica sand with sub-angular particles for guests of all skill-set to utilize. Volo Sports, a community-based organization with over 240,000 users across the United States, will run the court.

Bk Backyard Bar is open seven days a week with happy hour specials of ½ off the entire bar Monday-Thursday 5-7 PM. For more information, visit bkbackyard.com

About Bk Backyard Bar:

Bk Backyard Bar is Williamsburg's hottest new sports & music venue—the 24,000 sq. Ft. backyard oasis is the ultimate destination for community, entertainment, and inclusivity for the whole family, including your four-legged friends. With over 25 TVs, various seating sections, and a state-of-the-art beach volleyball court, Bk Backyard Bar is the premier space for New Yorkers to come together. You can watch a game, catch your favorite DJ, and join the buzzing Brooklyn culture here.

