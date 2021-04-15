Fox Metro Solar Farm "Energized" and Fully Operational

MONTGOMERY, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Fox Metro officials announced that its 2.6 MW Solar Farm is fully "Energized" and performing as expected. The Solar Farm is located on a vacant 9-acre parcel at the North End of the facility located on Route 31 in Montgomery, IL. The solar farm will generate over 3.9 million kilowatt (kWh) per year, and power around 16 percent of the plant's operations. This will save ratepayers over $4 million dollars. "Our management team is continually looking for ways to reduce our impact on the electric grid, while maintaining safe reliable service for area residents," said Judith Sotir, Board President at Fox Metro.

Project Funding and Development

Funds were made available in 2019 and 2020 from the Adjustable Block Program under the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), passed in December of 2016. Area residents, businesses, governmental organizations and non-profits all pay into a renewable energy fund, which is collected on each customer's monthly ComEd bill. The available funds were highly competitive in that less than 30% of the applications submitted received approval. "We are pleased to have delivered on our commitment to develop projects that provide environmentally friendly low-cost power for area residents," said Arnie Schramel, Managing Partner Progressive Business Solutions. The Fox Metro Solar Farm joins the City of Plano, Kendall County, and Mooseheart Child City as the largest "behind the meter" solar development in the Chicagoland and Fox Valley Area. The 2.60 MW Solar Field will be owned, operated, and maintained by GRNE Solar of Palatine, IL. GRNE Solar won the project through an RFP process hosted by Progressive Energy Solutions and Fox Metro. "This development will generate over 3.9 million kWh per year and 97.5 million kWh over the term of the contract. For reference, the average home consumes around 10,000 kWh per year. That means that this project will generate enough energy to power 467 homes per year," said Eric Peterman, CEO of GRNE Solar. "We appreciate being selected by the Kendall County Board and are pleased to get this project online and energized." "No new taxpayer dollars were used to build the Solar Fields," said Arnie Schramel, Managing Partner Progressive Business Solutions. "We helped originate, develop, competitively bid the solar field construction, and found the financial resources to fund the project. GRNE will receive Renewable Energy Credits (REC's). Fox Metro will receive reduced cost power, which is substantially below market, for a period of 25 years." per Mr. Schramel. To monitor real-time production of the Fox Metro Solar Farm Visit: https://progressivebusinesssolutions.com/foxmetrosolarfarm-liveproduction/

Carbon Emissions Reduction

Cost reduction is not the only benefit for the Community. By generating over 97.5million kWh during the project, it will reduce Carbon Emissions by over 58,300 metric tons. According to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator, that is equivalent to eliminating over 14800 passenger cars in one year or 7.7 million gallons of gasoline. "It is important as a municipal agency that we ensure we leave the earth in better shape than we found it. At Fox Metro, we are continually looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint in a financially responsible manner. This project accomplishes both those goals." said Tom Muth, Executive Director at the Fox Metro.

About Fox Metro Water Reclamation District

Fox Metro Water Reclamation District (Fox Metro) is a public utility responsible for the conveyance and treatment of wastewater. Today, the facility is routinely treating up to 42 MGD of wastewater generated by a population nearing 300,000 living in Aurora, North Aurora, Boulder Hill, Montgomery, Oswego, Sugar Grove and portions of Yorkville and Batavia. A dedication ceremony has been set for Saturday, April 24 2021, at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the Solar Farm www.foxmetro.org/about/solarenergy

About GRNE Solar

GRNE Solar is a Midwest leader of solar panel installation. Their full-service solar installation team includes consultants, engineers, project managers, electricians, and solar installers. Collectively, they have over two decades of renewable energy and green construction experience. We have proudly generated over 15 GWh of clean renewable power. Visit www.grnesolar.com

About Progressive Business Solutions

Progressive Business Solutions works with Municipalities, Non-Profits Organizations, and Commercial/Industrial customers to increase their profits by lowering operating expenses, without capital investment. Progressive Business Solutions has saved clients over $400 million dollars.

