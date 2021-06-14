FOX MLB Analyst David "Big Papi" Ortiz Steps to the Plate for FOX Bet Super 6

FOX Bet Super 6, a free-to-play app where users make six predictions about what they think will happen in live games, races or events, introduces the "Win Big Papi's Money" contest this Saturday, June 19 . Users will have a chance to win real cash via the "Win Big Papi's Money" contest every MLB weekend for the remainder of the 2021 MLB regular season and postseason. Additionally, Ortiz will make contributions to the FOX Bet real-money Sportsbook app.

"I love working for FOX Sports and joining the FOX Bet team is just a natural progression for me," said Ortiz. "I can't wait to give my insights to all the fans out there and give them a chance to win some cash," said Ortiz.

The in-game "Win Big Papi's Money" contest poses 6 questions pertaining to what will transpire in innings 7, 8 and 9 of a given baseball game. Users compete for a guaranteed cash prize, that will range each week throughout the MLB season.

"David – Big Papi – is one of the most popular players in the history of baseball. He brings such fun and wisdom to the FOX MLB experience, and this is the most natural, perfect fit to enter the FOX Bet lineup," said FOX Bet CMO, Andrew Schneider. "As Super 6 continues to grow, Big Papi is going to bring his signature style to even more fans on our popular platform."

Ortiz is a three-time World Series Champion and former World Series MVP. Throughout his playing career, Ortiz earned 10 All-Star Game selections and seven Silver Slugger Awards, amassing 541 home runs, 2,472 hits and 1,768 RBIs. Ortiz retired in 2016 and as a tribute to his success in Boston, the Red Sox retired his jersey (No. 34) in 2017. He contributes to FOX Sports' regular season, All-Star Game and MLB Postseason coverage. Ortiz made his broadcasting debut with FOX Sports as a guest studio analyst during the 2014 World Series and has continued to appear on the network since his retirement.

The FOX Bet brand offers a riveting sports-viewing experience, bringing fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated sports wagering content within its app and onto the TV screen through its partnership with FOX Sports. In addition, FOX Bet's sports-first, betting-second approach includes exclusive observations from some of the nation's most renowned sports commentators and analysts, including Pro Football Hall of Famer's Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Shannon Sharpe. Additional contributors to the FOX Bet brand are: FOX NASCAR analyst Clint Bowyer, FS1's host of THE HERD, Colin Cowherd; FOX NFL KICKOFF host Charissa Thompson; FOX BET LIVE host Rachel Bonnetta; and FOX Sports host Rob Stone.

With nearly 100 million contest entries since launch in September 2019, over 50,000 winners nationwide and a user base of nearly 5 million, the FOX Bet Super 6 app has given away close to $5 million in prizes. Since the return of sports at the end of July 2020, FOX Bet Super 6 boasts the most downloads in the free-to-play category of Sports Prediction Apps (includes Fantasy). For its Super Bowl LV Super 6 contest, the app scored its most entries for a single contest ever with more than 1.4 million.

ABOUT FOX BET SUPER 6

FOX Bet Super 6, is a free-to-play prediction app under the FOX Bet umbrella, which is a division of Flutter Entertainment. No betting or wagering of any kind is made on the FOX Bet Super 6 platform. FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States.

Contact:

Eddie Motl, FOX Bet

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1532317/FOX_Bet.jpg

SOURCE FOX Bet