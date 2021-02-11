FOX NASCAR Analyst Clint Bowyer Gears Up To Join FOX Bet's Super 6

Bowyer, who makes his FOX NASCAR Cup Series booth debut this week from Daytona Speedweeks by joining legendary race announcer Mike Joy and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, will contribute to both the FOX Bet real-money app, as well as the FOX Bet Super 6 app, a free-to-play platform available nationwide. Each week throughout the 2021 NASCAR season, Bowyer offers sports wagering content and expert insights to the FOX Bet brand and its digital platforms.

"Without a doubt, NASCAR fans are as in tune with race stats, storylines and the ebbs and flows of racing each week as any fanbase in America," said Bowyer. "The team over at FOX Bet share in my commitment to look for ways to entertain, have some fun and ultimately enhance the experience of watching racing each week."

FOX Bet Super 6, a free-to-play app where users make six predictions about what they think will happen in live games, races or events, introduces the "Win Clint's Money" campaign for the 2021 NASCAR season. With football season over, Bowyer takes the proverbial wheel from FOX NFL SUNDAY's Terry Bradshaw and the "Win Terry's Money" Super 6 campaign where users get a chance to compete in the app for a chance to win real cash each week during the NFL season. A contest to "Win Clint's Money" via the Super 6 app will run every NASCAR race weekend.

"Clint already enhances the fan experience on-air as part of our FOX Sports' NASCAR team, and we're thrilled to share his insight and entertaining popularity online with Super 6 users," said FOX Bet CMO, Andrew Schneider. "As Super 6 continues to attract more and more NASCAR enthusiasts, he's a natural fit for us, the fans, and Daytona is just the perfect debut."

Beginning with the Daytona 500, airing Sunday, February 14 (2:30 PM ET) on FOX, the Super 6 app introduces "Clint's Stage 2 Contest." For the first time ever in-race, users answer six questions, all of which are centered around activity during Stage 2 of Cup races this season with guaranteed real cash and prizes up for grabs. Once grading is complete, FOX Bet Super 6 will announce its top performers during Stage 3 (pending eligibility verification).

The FOX Bet brand offers a riveting sports-viewing experience, bringing fans closer to the games, races and teams they love by integrating regulated sports wagering content within its app and onto the TV screen through its partnership with FOX Sports. In addition, FOX Bet's sports-first, betting-second approach includes exclusive observations from some of the nation's most renowned sports commentators and analysts, including the aforementioned Bradshaw as well as fellow Pro Football Hall of Famers Howie Long and Shannon Sharpe. Additional contributors to the FOX Bet brand are: FS1's host of THE HERD, Colin Cowherd; FOX NFL KICKOFF host Charissa Thompson; FOX BET LIVE host Rachel Bonnetta; and FOX Sports host Rob Stone.

With more than 90 million contest entries since launch in September 2019, over 22,000 winners nationwide and a user base of 4.4 million, the FOX Bet Super 6 app has given away nearly $4 million in prizes. Since the return of sports at the end of July 2020, FOX Bet Super 6 boasts the most downloads in the free-to-play category of Sports Prediction Apps (includes Fantasy). For its Super Bowl LV Super 6 contest, the app scored its most entries for a single contest ever with more than 1.4 million.

FOX Bet Super 6, is a free-to-play prediction app under the FOX Bet umbrella, which is a division of Flutter Entertainment. No betting or wagering of any kind is made on the FOX Bet Super 6 platform. FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States.

