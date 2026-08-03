FOX NEWS BOOKS BESTSELLING CO-AUTHORS TREY GOWDY AND CHRISTOPHER GREYSON RETURN WITH NEW LEGAL THRILLER 'THE SOUND OF REGRET'

Sequel Follows Gowdy's New York Times Bestselling Fiction Debut 'The Color of Death'

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Books will release "The Sound of Regret," the sequel to Trey Gowdy and Christopher Greyson's bestselling novel "The Color of Death" on Tuesday, August 25th. The novel marks the FOX News Media imprint's 20th title as it surpasses 3.7 million books sold since launching in 2020.

In commenting on the book, Gowdy said, "Writing a sequel to 'The Color of Death' felt like a natural next step because Colm's story still had important gaps to fill. In this follow-up novel, readers gain a deeper understanding of the pressures, obstacles and emotional challenges prosecutors face every day as they advocate for victims and pursue justice in even the most difficult cases."

Gowdy and Greyson explore Colm Truesdale's next murder mystery as he dives deep into a new investigation that brings dangerous threats and ghosts from his past. The investigation leads him to suspect a connection between a psychopath who has spent years trying to destroy him, the murder of a confidential informant and the execution of the case's only witness. With his career, freedom and life hanging in the balance, Colm must outsmart a mind as ruthless as his own.

Gowdy is a former state and federal prosecutor who handled thousands of criminal cases and took nearly one hundred cases to jury verdict. He prosecuted scores of murder cases, including seven death penalty trials. He served in Congress for eight years, chairing two committees and leaving in 2019 to return to South Carolina. Currently, he hosts the weekend primetime show Sunday Night in America on FOX News Channel and The Trey Gowdy Podcast on FOX News Audio. A New York Times bestselling author, he has written four nonfiction books on subjects ranging from decision-making to friendship, in addition to his first novel, "The Color of Death".

Greyson is an award-winning, bestselling author of mystery, action and thriller novels. Recognized as one of the top 100 Kindle authors of all time, his acclaimed works have sold over 3.5 million e-books, print copies, and audiobooks. An accomplished speaker, actor and prolific storyteller, he has written more than twenty novels, from pulse-pounding thrillers to mysteries.

Since the launch of FOX News Books in 2020, the imprint has sold more than 3.7 million copies, all national bestsellers, including, "All American Patriotism" (May 2026) by Rachel Campos-Duffy, "Nothing is Impossible with God" (March 2026) by Shannon Bream, "The Miracles Among Us" (November 2025) by Dr. Marc Siegel, "The Color of Death" (August 2025) by Trey Gowdy, Johnny Joey Jones' "Behind The Badge" (June 2025), Dana Perino's "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" (April 2025), Emily Compagno's "Under His Wings" (November 2024), Trey Yingst's "Black Saturday" (October 2024), "The War on Warriors" (June 2024) by former FOX News host Pete Hegseth, Dr. Nicole Saphier's "Love, Mom" (April 2024), Jimmy Failla's "Cancel Culture Dictionary" (January 2024), Carley Shimkus' "Cooking with Friends" (October 2023), "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" (June 2023) also by Jones, "Faith Still Moves Mountains" by Harris Faulkner (November, 2022), "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (November 2021), Shannon Bream's trilogy; "The Women of the Bible Speak" (March 2021), "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" (March 2022), and "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak" (March 2023) and Hegseth's "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes" (November 2020).

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Podcasts, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for over 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Books Contact:

Courtney Ur: 212.301.3851 or [email protected]

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