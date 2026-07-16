FOX NEWS DIGITAL LEADS ALL NEWS BRANDS WITH MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS, VIEWS AND MINUTES THROUGHOUT THE SECOND QUARTER

FOX News Delivers 3.3 Billion YouTube Views During First Half of 2026

CNN Marks its Worst Quarter Since 2015 Across All Key Performance Indicators

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second quarter of 2026, FOX News Digital led all news brands and broadcast networks with total digital multiplatform unique visitors, multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore.** FOX News Digital drove an average of 178 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, 4.6 billion multiplatform views and 9.7 billion multiplatform minutes throughout the quarter. This marks the 21st consecutive quarter it has led news brands with views and 16th consecutive quarter it has been the top news brand with minutes.* Year-over-year, FOX News Digital was up 29% with total digital multiplatform unique visitors for the quarter. Meanwhile, CNN marked its worst quarter since 2015 with average total desktop unique visitors (62 million), multiplatform views (1.5 billion) and multiplatform minutes (2.4 billion).

During June, FOX News Digital led all news brands and broadcast networks with total digital multiplatform visitors (178 million), multiplatform views (1.4 billion) and multiplatform minutes (2.9 billion).** Notably, FOX News marked its fourth consecutive month as the top news brand with total digital multiplatform unique visitors throughout the month. **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News delivered 1.4 billion YouTube video views across its portfolio, outpacing all news brands in the competitive set for the seventh consecutive quarter, according to Emplifi. During the quarter, FOX News nabbed 1.1 billion video views, leading its closest competitor MS NOW (763 million views) by more than 300 million views, more than doubling CNN (511 million views), and topping ABC News (337 million views), NBC News (310 million views) and CBS News (136 million views) combined. Since the start of 2026, FOX News Media has generated 3.3 billion YouTube video views, with FOX News Channel accounting for 2.5 billion of those views. FOX Business' YouTube generated 158 million video views throughout the quarter.

The FOX News Mobile app drew an average of 6.3 million unique viewers during the quarter leading the CNN mobile app which saw an average of 3.1 million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions for the quarter, according to Emplifi and Comscore Social. FOX News delivered 270 million social media interactions for the quarter with 122 million interactions on Facebook, 51.9 million interactions on Instagram and 18.2 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 78.0 million interactions.**** Additionally, FOX News drove 4.4 billion social media video views.

FOXBusiness.com drove 477 million multiplatform minutes in Q2 2026, finishing fourth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 244 million multiplatform views and an average of 18.9 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

Q2 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Average Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 178,002,000 (up 29% vs. Q2 2025)

CNN.com – 62,045,000 (down 32% vs. Q2 2025)

CBSNews.com – 138,853,000 (down 20% vs. Q2 2025)

NYTimes.com – 64,919,000 (down 8% vs. Q2 2025)

NBCNews.com – 99,915,000 (up 4% vs. Q2 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 28,540,000 (down 36% vs. Q2 2025)

Average Desktop/Mobile Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 75,756,000 (down 12% vs. Q2 2025)

CNN.com – 62,045,000 (down 32% vs. Q2 2025)

CBSNews.com – 75,576,000 (down 12% vs. Q2 2025)

NYTimes.com – 64,919,000 (down 8% vs. Q2 2025)

NBCNews.com – 66,144,000 (down 14% vs. Q2 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 22,701,000 (down 38% vs. Q2 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 4,635,000,000 (down 19% vs. Q2 2025)

NYTimes.com – 4,141,000,000 (down 7% vs. Q2 2025)

CNN.com – 1,514,000,000 (down 46% vs. Q2 2025)

CBSNews.com – 934,000,000 (down 12% vs. Q2 2025)

NBCNews.com – 644,000,000 (down 23% vs. Q2 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 362,000,000 (down 16% vs. Q2 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 9,747,000,000 (down 19% vs. Q2 2025)

NYTimes.com – 3,257,000,000 (down 14% vs. Q2 2025)

CNN.com – 2,356,000,000 (down 41% vs. Q2 2025)

CBSNews.com – 2,865,000,000 (down 4% vs. Q2 2025)

NBCNews.com – 1,705,000,000 (down 20% vs. Q2 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 974,000,000 (down 21% vs. Q2 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, June 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, June 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], June 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, June 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, June 2026, Report Date: 7/15/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC