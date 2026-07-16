OUTKICK FINISHED Q4 2026 WITH STRONG GROWTH IN UNIQUE VISTORS, MINUTES, AND VIEWS

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News - Sports, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished Q4 2026 with strong growth across all categories with 8.8 million average monthly total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 83% versus the prior quarter and up 42% versus Q4 2025, 122 million total multiplatform views, up 54% versus the prior quarter and up 43% versus Q4 2025, and 156 million total multiplatform minutes, up 31% versus the prior quarter and up 101% versus Q4 2025, according to Comscore.*

In June 2026, OutKick saw 10.6 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, 45 million total multiplatform views, and 47 million total multiplatform minutes. Additionally, OutKick delivered 16.4 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 21 out of over 350 sports entities in June 2026. The platform finished ahead of Draft Kings, AP News-Sports, Complex Sports, The Ringer, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick continues to drive the conversation across sports and culture while delivering tremendous audience growth. Throughout the fourth quarter, the platform generated significant coverage through high-profile interviews with Cheryl Hines, Noah Syndergaard, and Michael Wilbon, while leading the discussion around some of the biggest stories such as the landmark Supreme Court decision on transgender athletes in female sports, the NFL draft, the NBA Finals, and more."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram in Q4 2026, OutKick saw over 2 million social actions and over 24.2 million total video views on Facebook, X and YouTube. according to ComscoreSocial.***

In Q4, OutKick also announced its integration with Fox News Digital and signed Dan Dakich, the host of Don't @ Me to a multi-year extension.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, June 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, June 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, June 2026, Report Date: 07/15/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture, and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on FoxNews.com/OutKick as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit FoxNews.com/OutKick.

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OutKick Press Contact:

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[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC