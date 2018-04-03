Fox News Channel's Bret Baier will share new book on President Reagan and the fall of the Soviet Union at National Press Club Headliners Event, May 29

In Three Days in Moscow Baier uses the 1988 Moscow Summit, President Reagan's pivotal final meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev, to examine the life and legacy of President Reagan and his arduous battle with the Soviet Union through a new lens.

About the Author

Bret Baier is the Chief Political Anchor for Fox News Channel and the Anchor and Executive Editor of Special Report with Bret Baier, seen five days a week on Fox News Channel. Baier has been with the network since 1998, and served as National Security Correspondent based at the Pentagon, before being named Chief White House Correspondent in 2006. Baier has reported from seventy-four countries over the course of his journalism career, including dozens of reports from Iraq and Afghanistan.

