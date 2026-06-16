FOX NEWS DIGITAL MARKS THIRD CONSECUTIVE MONTH LEADING ALL NEWS BRANDS WITH TOTAL DIGITAL MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS DURING MAY

FOX News Digital Also Continues its Run as the Leading News Brand with Multiplatform Views and Minutes

CNN.com Falls to Historic Lows Dating Back to 2015 Across All Key Performance Indicators

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During May, FOX News Digital led all broadcast networks and news competitors with total digital multiplatform unique visitors for the third consecutive month, according to Comscore.** Additionally, FOX News Digital once again led all competitors with multiplatform views (25th consecutive month) and minutes (63rd consecutive month). Throughout May, FOX News Digital nabbed 165 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, 1.5 billion multiplatform views and 3.2 billion multiplatform minutes.* Meanwhile, CNN.com fell to historic lows dating back to 2015 when data was first tracked with multiplatform views (456 million views), multiplatform minutes (674 million minutes) and total digital unique visitors (57 million visitors). **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News closed May as the top news brand in the competitive set, notching 338.8 million video views, more than three times the views of each broadcast, according to Emplifi. Throughout the month, FOX News led competitors including MS Now (212.8 million views), CNN (154.1 million views), ABC News (105.7 million views), NBC News (82.4 million views) and CBS News (37.6 million views). Additionally, FOX News Clips platform drew over 34.9 million views in May, an 18% increase year-over-year. FOX Business was also number one on YouTube amongst business brands for the 55th consecutive month with 42.2 million video views, according to Shareablee.

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.2 million unique viewers during the month of May leading the CNN mobile app which saw 2.9 million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions for the 141st consecutive month, according to Emplifi and Comscore Social. FOX News delivered 79. 5 million social media interactions for the month with 38.1 million interactions on Facebook, 15.8 million interactions on Instagram and 5 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 20. 7 million interactions.**** Additionally, FOX News drove 1.3 billion video views on social media throughout May.

million social media interactions for the month with 38.1 million interactions on Facebook, 15.8 million interactions on Instagram and 5 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 20. million interactions.**** Additionally, FOX News drove 1.3 billion video views on social media throughout May. FOXBusiness.com saw 153.1 million multiplatform minutes in May, finishing fourth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 78.4 million multiplatform views and 19 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

MAY 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 164,703,000 (up 23% vs. May 2025)

CNN.com – 57,371,000 (down 34% vs. May 2025)

CBSNews.com – 151,108,000 (down 13% vs. May 2025)

NYTimes.com – 64,068,000 (down 9% vs. May 2025)

NBCNews.com – 90,509,000 (down 6% vs. May 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 27,750,000 (down 33% vs. May 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,496,000,000 (down 15% vs. May 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,399,000,000 (down 5% vs. May 2025)

CNN.com – 456,000,000 (down 47% vs. May 2025)

CBSNews.com – 287,000,000 (down 21% vs. May 2025)

NBCNews.com – 182,000,000 (down 36% vs. May 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 115,000,000 (down 14% vs. May 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,215,000,000 (down 15% vs. May 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,051,000,000 (down 14% vs. May 2025)

CNN.com – 674,000,000 (down 50% vs. May 2025)

CBSNews.com – 946,000,000 (down 9% vs. May 2025)

NBCNews.com – 576,000,000 (down 18% vs. May 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 316,000,000 (down 18% vs. May 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, May 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, May 2026, Report Date: 6/15/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC