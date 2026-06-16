FOX NEWS MEDIA TO PRESENT EXTENSIVE SPECIAL PROGRAMMING ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS TO CELEBRATE AMERICA 250

America's Most Patriotic News Brand Will Feature Live America 250-Themed Daytime and Primetime Broadcasts from the National Mall, Liberty State Park, Philadelphia, Mount Rushmore and Teddy Roosevelt's Presidential Library from June 24th -July 5th

FNC's Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Dana Perino to Host 'America 250: Celebrating Freedom' from 7-11 PM/ET on July 4th

FOX Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria' and 'The Claman Countdown' to Air Live Shows from the New York Stock Exchange on July 1st and 2nd

FOX Nation Launches Lowest-Priced Annual Subscription Ever at $17.76 in Celebration of America's 250th Birthday

FOX News Media to Takeover SiriusXM Channel 123 with Dedicated 'America 250' Pop-Up Channel: "FOX News Celebrates: 250 Years of American Triumph"

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media (FNM) will deliver expansive, multiplatform live coverage honoring the 250th birthday of the United States of America, beginning June 24th. Commemorative programming will air from iconic locations across the country before, during and after America 250 festivities on FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Audio, FOX Nation, FOX News Digital, FOX News Podcasts and FOX Weather. Leading up to America's 250th birthday, FNC has aired a series of educational vignettes with personalities highlighting defining events in our country's history and a promotional campaign featuring the network's stars celebrating the people and principles that have shaped the American story. These campaigns and other America 250-related content can be found on FOX News Digital's dedicated landing page for the event.

Home to the nation's largest and most politically diverse cable news audience, FNC has consistently been recognized by Brand Keys as one of America's most patriotic brands and ranked as first among news brands. The network's daytime and primetime programming will showcase the people, places, milestones, and moments that continue to shape the country and inspire future generations. FNC's marathon live coverage begins on Wednesday, June 24th and concludes on Sunday, July 5th*, taking place from historic locations, including the National Mall, Liberty State Park, Philadelphia, Mount Rushmore, and Teddy Roosevelt's Presidential Library, among others. Throughout the network's special coverage, FOX & Friends, America's Newsroom, America Reports, The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Jesse Watters Primetime, Gutfeld!, FOX & Friends Weekend, FOX News Live with Aishah Hasnie, FOX News Sunday, The Sunday Briefing and The Big Weekend Show will all broadcast live from the National Mall as the nation's capital hosts the event highlighting all 50 states as well as U.S. territories during the Great American State Fair.

FNC programs will also emanate from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey during the Sail4th 250 flotilla celebration from July 2nd through July 4th. FOX & Friends, The Faulkner Focus, Outnumbered, America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith and The Story with Martha MacCallum will broadcast live during the arrival of the world's tallest ships into New York Harbor. A special edition of The Story with Martha MacCallum will also air from the opening of Teddy Roosevelt's Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota on July 1st. In Philadelphia, The Will Cain Show will be live from Independence Mall for surrounding coverage of the dedication of America's Time Capsule and the FIFA World Cup while Special Report with Bret Baier and Hannity will be live on location from Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3rd.

On July 4th, FNC will kick off the celebrations with live coverage of the Times Square ball drop at midnight on July 3rd with correspondent Nate Foy. Daytime programming will be live from Liberty State Park with special extended weekday editions of FOX & Friends (6-10AM/ET), America's Newsroom (10AM-12PM/ET) and Outnumbered (12-2 PM/ET). The Will Cain Show (2-4 PM/ET) will again be live from Philadelphia ahead of the FIFA World Cup game on FOX Sports. At 4 PM/ET, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt and Griff Jenkins will anchor America 250: Celebrating Freedom live from the Salute to America: Grand Fireworks Show through 7 PM/ET. FNC powerhouses Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Dana Perino will co-host America 250: Celebrating Freedom from the main stage at the event from 7-11 PM/ET.

Additionally, FNC correspondents will be positioned at celebrations across the country to provide viewers a glimpse into America 250 festivities at Mount Rushmore (Jacqui Heinrich, Griff Jenkins and David Spunt), the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library (David Spunt), Salute to America: The Nation's 250th Birthday Fireworks in Washington, DC (Peter Doocy), Sail4th in Jersey City, NJ (Lucas Tomlinson and Alexis McAdams), the Time Capsule Dedication in Philadelphia (Chad Pergram), the Great American State Fair (Bill Melugin, Rich Edson, Mark Meredith and Alex Hogan), FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia, New Jersey (Bryan Llenas), Seattle and Los Angeles (Jonathan Hunt), FIFA Fan Fest in DC (Kevin Corke), America's Block Party events in Fort Campbell, Kentucky (Brooke Taylor) and Charleston, South Carolina (Steve Harrigan) and the America 250 Concert at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Jonathan Hunt), among others. FNC's special America 250 coverage will conclude Sunday, July 5th, with FOX & Friends and FOX News Sunday broadcasting live from the National Mall.

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, FOX & Friends is broadcasting special programming spotlighting individuals, communities and businesses that have shaped the nation. The country's highest-rated cable morning show recently kicked off a six-stop RV tour in partnership with Camping World, featuring live broadcasts from across the country and a Freedom Camper giveaway with the grand prize winner set to be announced on July 3rd. Additional celebratory new segments include: "Only in America," highlighting iconic American companies and their journeys from small startups to household names, "Main Street 250: Cities That Shaped America," showcasing communities that helped define the nation's identity and culture, "America's Modern Giants," featuring conversations with today's business leaders and innovators and "Taste of 250: Historic Taverns," where co-host Brian Kilmeade explores some of America's most storied bars. Co-host Steve Doocy will also travel to some of the nation's most patriotic cities for a special "Main Street 250" series, with stops scheduled in Independence, Missouri, Dahlonega, Georgia, Edmond, Oklahoma and Annapolis, Maryland.

FBN's Maria Bartiromo and Liz Claman will also anchor live programs from the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of America's 250th anniversary. On Wednesday, July 1st, FBN's Mornings with Maria and on Thursday, July 2nd, The Claman Countdown will broadcast live from the trading floor, followed by Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street. Additionally, on July 2nd, FBN's The Bottom Line will celebrate 250 years of American grit and ingenuity with "Red, White & Blue Collar," a special-one hour edition of the show spotlighting the workers who built the country and keep it running. On Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th, FBN will transform into "America 250 Network," featuring FOX Nation specials hosted by Bret Baier, Dana Perino, Harris Faulkner, Kelsey Grammer, and others. Additionally, FBN's inaugural "Made in America" contest kicked off earlier this year, recognizing exceptional small businesses nominated by customers and community members nationwide. Three winners received $25,000 each during National Small Business Week and will be featured in a FOX Nation special airing on FBN on June 24th.

FOX News Digital will deliver comprehensive America 250 coverage across its digital platforms with live streams, breaking news coverage, and immersive storytelling from celebrations nationwide. Throughout the historic holiday week, FOX News Digital will feature a dedicated America 250 landing page and live blogs providing real-time updates, highlights, and reporting from major events across the country. Audiences will also be able to watch live streams from America 250 events coast-to-coast as FOX News Digital brings viewers closer to the celebrations, commemorations and patriotic moments honoring the nation's 250th birthday.

FOX Nation will celebrate America's 250th birthday with expansive patriotic programming and exclusive subscriber offerings centered around its dedicated America 250 experience. In honor of America 250, FOX Nation is offering new subscribers its lowest price ever, $17.76 for an entire year. The streaming platform's subscribers will also have access to special live streams and on-demand programming of celebrations across the country as well as a curated collection of original series, documentaries and specials highlighting the nation's history, heroes and defining moments, including Made in America, George: Rise of a Revolutionary, Heroes of Democracy, Celebrating America and The White House, among others.

FOX News Audio will commemorate America's 250th anniversary with extensive patriotic programming across its radio and audio platforms. FNM will take over SiriusXM's Triumph Channel 123 with a dedicated America 250 pop-up channel from July 3 – 5 entitled "FOX News Celebrates: 250 Years of American Triumph," featuring stories of America with voices including Kelsey Grammer, Dennis Quaid, Brian Kilmeade, Tyrus, Ruthless and others, alongside FOX News Media's America 250 video vignettes. On FOX News Podcasts, Bill Hemmer hosts the special 60-episode series 250 Most Impactful Moments in American History, featuring interviews with historians and experts exploring the triumphs and trials that defined the nation, with new episodes released every Wednesday through December 2026. The Brian Kilmeade Radio Show will broadcast live from the National Mall on June 29th and 30th as well as Liberty State Park on Friday, July 3rd, while FOX News Radio affiliates will air weekly one-minute America 250 audio features voiced by Bill Hemmer every Thursday through the Fourth of July. Additionally, the FOX News app's audio stream will feature Hemmer's 250 Most Impactful Moments in American History podcast and FOX News Radio's America 250 specials throughout the holiday weekend.

During the week of June 29th, FOX News Podcasts' Ruthless, The Riley Gaines Show and Planet Tyrus will feature exclusive America 250-themed content from the National Mall while Will Cain Country host Will Cain will host his show from Independence Mall in Philadelphia ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

FOX Weather will deliver exclusive coverage, including America 250 Week, a weeklong celebration featuring on-location shows, live reporting from across the nation, event forecasts, and historical vignettes. FOX Weather meteorologists and correspondents will celebrate an "All-American Weekend" as weather conditions shape holiday festivities for Americans from sea to shining sea. Coverage will also include curated Fireworks Forecasts Across America as well as 50 Salute the States packages featured on all platforms. An America 250 landing page on FOXWeather.com will feature audience-submitted photos and videos showcasing America's beauty, brought to life with an interactive map.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Podcasts, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation, and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

###

FOX News Media Contact:

Jessica Ketner: 212.301.3976 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC