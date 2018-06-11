"The discussions cannot just include the dismantling of North Korea's weapons production. It must also include their ability to export the raw materials for producing nuclear weapons to other rogue nations such as Iran," stated Mr. Silver at a recent conference on nuclear proliferation. He added, "North Korea has a substantial domestic uranium mining industry which must be shut down. And we would hope they would assist in dismantling the dark supply chain for all fissionable materials emanating from such places as Kazakhstan and the regions containing the remnants of ISIS." He will be discussing these issues and how the Trump Administration should address them on the show which is scheduled to air at 11:50 am EDT.

For further information on American, visit the company at www.americanelements.com or contact your local American Elements distributor or American Elements U.S. corporate headquarters at (1)310-208-0551, FAX (1)310-208-0351 or customerservice@americanelements.com. American Elements is America's leading manufacturer and supplier of engineered and advanced material products with distribution and manufacturing in Europe, Asia, South America and China.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-news-to-interview-american-elements-ceo-michael-silver-on-north-korean-uranium-300662671.html

SOURCE American Elements

Related Links

http://www.americanelements.com

