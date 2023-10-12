Fox Nuts Market to increase by USD 59.09 million between 2022 to 2027 | Increasing global vegan population boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fox nuts market size is expected to grow by USD 59.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The increasing global vegan population is notably driving the fox nuts market. However, factors such as the side effects of fox nuts may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (inorganic and organic), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fox Nuts Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the major channels of the offline segment of fox nuts include organized retailing, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets. The main advantage of this segment is that it eases the purchasing process for consumers. There is an increasing preference for the offline segment among consumers as it enables them to choose a wide range of products in retail stores based on parameters such as price and quality. In addition, there is a growing tendency among consumers to purchase from convenience stores than hypermarkets, supermarkets, or other e-commerce platforms. Factors such as the ease of availability of products across platforms and the easy accessibility to outlets with a broad merchandise mix are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC accounts for 86% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for various fox nuts products, such as inorganic fox nuts and organic nuts, from health-conscious consumers in the region significantly contributes to the market growth in APAC. For example, in September 2021, India-based Manish Anand, a farmer, researcher, and manufacturer, launched instant makhana kheer in four flavors. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The fox nuts market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Delci International LLP, Evolve Snacks, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Harry Food Processing, Indian Foxnut, Indulge Foods P Ltd., Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd., Mahaveer Udhyog, Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd., Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd., Manju Makhana Enterprises, Maruti Makhana, Mixbox, MS Appkin, Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd., Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vaaya Foods

Fox Nuts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 59.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.95

Regional analysis

APAC, EMEA, and Americas

Performing market contribution

APAC at 86%

Key countries

US, India, China, Japan, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Delci International LLP, Evolve Snacks, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Harry Food Processing, Indian Foxnut, Indulge Foods P Ltd., Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd., Mahaveer Udhyog, Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd., Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd., Manju Makhana Enterprises, Maruti Makhana, Mixbox, MS Appkin, Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd., Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vaaya Foods

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

