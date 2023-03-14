Fox Pest Control Earns Second Consecutive Ranking on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Rocky Mountain Region

Utah-based pest control company increases revenue by 131 percent and nearly doubles employee count

LOGAN, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control , a provider for residential and business pest control remediation and prevention services, revealed that the company ranked No. 36 on Inc. Magazine's third annual Inc. Regionals Rocky Mountain list, a prestigious ranking of the 60 fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Fox Pest Control is one of 19 repeat honorees on this year's list. In 2022, Fox Pest Control made their debut on the list, coming in at No. 40.

Fox Pest Control offers superior remediation and preventative pest control services in 13 states. The company, which is headquartered in Logan, Utah, has been in operation since 2012.

"Despite facing a variety of unpredicted business challenges, Fox Pest Control excelled between 2019 and 2021," explained Mike Romney, Fox Pest Control co-founder and CEO. "I am incredibly proud of the team we've created at Fox. Their hard work and dedication to excellence in the pest control industry is what keeps us growing."

Fox Pest Control was founded in 2012 by brother-in-laws Mike Romney and Bryant White. Now in its eleventh year of operation, the company has more than 30 branches and is one of the premier pest control companies in the nation, helping more than 381,000 homeowners across 13 different states eliminate their pest problems. Fox Pest Control's continuous growth has afforded the company to consistently rank on the Inc. 5000 List and Pest Control Technology Magazine's annual list of Top 100 Pest Control Companies.

Less than a quarter of the way into 2023, Fox Pest Control's executive team is already projecting another year of impressive growth for the company.

"We're pushing full-steam ahead this year. We're doubling down on what's working right ⸺ both internally and with our customers. With the team we have in place, we are perfectly positioned to continue growing and delivering unparalleled pest control services," explained Romney.

The companies on this annual list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 414 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 3,399 jobs and nearly $1.3 billion to the Rocky Mountain region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, are available online .

Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com .

About Fox Pest Control

With more than 30 branches in 13 different states, Fox Pest Control brings superior remediation and preventative pest control services to homeowners. Since opening in 2012, the company has helped more than 381,000 homeowners keep their homes and loved ones safe from unwanted pests. With multiple award wins and prestigious rankings, including several consecutive rankings on Pest Control Technology's Top 100 Pest Control Companies and the Inc. 5000 List, Fox Pest Control is considered one of the top pest control companies in the country.

CONTACT: Amanda Triest, [email protected]

SOURCE Fox Pest Control