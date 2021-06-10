Fox Pest Control Offers Scholarship for Community Philanthropy

LOGAN, Utah, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control, a superior provider of commercial and residential pest control services across the nation, announced today that it is offering a $2,000 scholarship to a student who is a standout leader and steward in their community , giving back through volunteer service and projects.

"Fox Pest Control isn't just based in any one location," shared Mike Romney, Fox Pest Control CEO. "We're a business that's part of the community. Our employees live, work and play in the same neighborhoods we serve, and we're committed to finding ways to give back. If everyone pitches in, even on the little things, we can create a better place."

For the scholarship, Fox Pest Control is looking for students who have passion and love for their community, give back and are committed to having a positive impact. To apply, students must provide a detailed explanation of a philanthropic project that they either organized or participated in within the past two years and how the project impacted them or someone else.

"There are many different ways to make a positive impact in a community. We're looking forward to reading all of the applications to learn how students are giving back and making philanthropy in their community a standard practice," said Romney.

The scholarship is open to U.S. citizens in Fox Pest Control service areas who are either high school or college students with a current GPA of 2.5 or higher and who plan to be full-time college students in Fall 2021. Qualified applicants have until August 1, 2021, to apply for the scholarship .

To learn more about the scholarship, or to apply, visit www.fox-pest.com/scholarship .

About Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control operates more than 25 branches across 14 different states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners and businesses. The company ranked #20 on Pest Control Technology's Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2020. Learn more about Fox Pest control at fox-pest.com .

