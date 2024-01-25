Fox Point Dental Announces Rebranding and Move to New Lakewood Location

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Point Dental, a dental clinic in Lakewood, Colorado, is thrilled to announce two exciting pieces of news that will mark a new chapter for the practice: a rebranding to Balanced Dental Studio and a move to a spacious new location in Lakewood.

A Focus on Overall Well-being

The transition to Balanced Dental Studio reflects the practice's commitment to whole-health dental care, prioritizing not just aesthetics but also the overall health and well-being of each patient. "We believe beautiful smiles start with a healthy foundation," says Dr. Elizabeth Turner, owner and dentist at Balanced Dental Studio. "Our new name highlights our focus on personalized care that optimizes oral health and its impact on our patients' overall wellness."

Enhanced Comfort and Convenience with a New Location

Beginning today, January 25, Balanced Dental Studio will open its doors at a brand-new location: 7373 West Jefferson Ave., Unit 104, Lakewood, CO 80235. This expansive new space will offer patients a modern and comfortable environment with state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

Seamless Transition and Uninterrupted Care

The transition to the new location and name will be seamless for existing patients. Appointments and records will be automatically transferred, and scheduled appointments for 2024 will remain at their initial date and time. The experienced team at Balanced Dental Studio will be available to address any questions or concerns throughout the transition.

Committed to Serving the Community

"We are deeply grateful for the trust and loyalty of our patients," says Dr. Turner. "As Balanced Dental Studio, we are excited to continue providing the highest level of dental care in our new location, while embracing a functional medicine approach to your well-being. We look forward to welcoming new and existing patients to experience the Balanced Dental Studio difference."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit the Balanced Dental Studio website at www.balanceddentalstudio.com or call 303-732-8909.

About Balanced Dental Studio

Balanced Dental Studio is the leading elevated dental clinic in Lakewood, CO. Focusing on whole health and its ties to oral health, Balanced Dental Studio goes beyond simple quick fixes to provide better treatments and more personalized dental care. Balanced Dental Studio provides general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry services to help patients live healthier lives. Learn more at balanceddentalstudio.com.

