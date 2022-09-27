Fox Racing Enters the Performance Training Category with its Newest Launch

In the brand's first launch off the bike, the men and women training collections are designed with all athletes in mind

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain bike safety equipment and apparel, today announced the brand's introduction into the performance training category . The new launch that expands the inclusivity of Fox Racing, will debut in both men's and women. The collection's designs place athlete needs first, ensuring this apparel exceeds demands when training at their best, with features focused on mobility, breathability, and moisture wicking. The new performance training category will be available on FoxRacing.com and at Fox retail locations, starting September 27.

Fox Racing has been at the forefront of design and innovation within the powersports and bike categories for the last 40 years, equipping riders with the premium gear and equipment needed to perform on the bike. With the launch of the performance training collection, Fox shifts its focus to design the most technically proficient training gear on the planet, giving athletes the opportunity to now perform at their highest in preparation for whatever the sport.

"At Fox, we push the limits of performance and equip athletes to perform at their highest level. The truth is the best prepared prevail, and it's the execution of the daily ritual that delivers the ultimate advantage," said Jeff McGuane, Fox Racing CEO. "Athletes who trust in our gear for their winning moments can now be equipped by Fox to win the workout. The introduction of our training line honors athletes who are invested in elevating their personal performance and committed to being the best version of themselves."

The Fall '22 line will launch with a range of products for all levels of performance training and is developed with different needs and workouts in mind. The collection includes:

Motive : A technical line of apparel designed for in-activity use and high-intensity training. The women's line is available in a midi bra, legging, and biker short and the men's line comes in a 5" and 7" short, equipped with a mesh liner, for ventilation and airflow.

: A technical line of apparel designed for in-activity use and high-intensity training. The women's line is available in a midi bra, legging, and biker short and the men's line comes in a 5" and 7" short, equipped with a mesh liner, for ventilation and airflow. Core : A collection of men's shorts available in both 5" and 7" that are lightweight and versatile and include a liner with mesh fabrication along with 3 pockets for everyday storage needs.

: A collection of men's shorts available in both 5" and 7" that are lightweight and versatile and include a liner with mesh fabrication along with 3 pockets for everyday storage needs. Balance : A versatile temperature-regulating product collection meant to be worn year-round. The lightweight, moisture-wicking line is available in men's shorts, pullover and crew fleece, and women's joggers and pullover fleece.

: A versatile temperature-regulating product collection meant to be worn year-round. The lightweight, moisture-wicking line is available in men's shorts, pullover and crew fleece, and women's joggers and pullover fleece. Rise : The premium fleece collection is light and cool-to-the-touch, moisture wicking, and features anti-microbial properties. The garments feature ventilation pockets, and non-restrictive seams that move with the body.The rise collection is available in a men's jogger, pullover, zip, and crew fleece, as well as a women's jogger, crew, and pullover fleece.

: The premium fleece collection is light and cool-to-the-touch, moisture wicking, and features anti-microbial properties. The garments feature ventilation pockets, and non-restrictive seams that move with the body.The rise collection is available in a men's jogger, pullover, zip, and crew fleece, as well as a women's jogger, crew, and pullover fleece. Adapt: A lightweight line of outerwear with four-way stretch and exceptional ventilation, available in a men's and women's jacket and men's pant. The Warmup Alpha is considered the cool-weather jacket, with polar-tech alpha lining that traps heat in to keep you warm and regulate body temperature. Both the Adapt and the Alpha are more than just outerwear, as they are designed to train in.

Outside of the primary categories, the new training collection will also launch with a variety of accessories including socks, functional snapback caps, a drawstring backpack, and a full line of dry-release tech t-shirts in a range of colors and designs, available both men's and women. For more information on the launch of the performance training collection and for the latest brand news, head to foxracing.com, or follow along on social media, @foxracing.

About Fox Racing

Since 1974, when Geoff Fox first introduced the world to the iconic fox head logo, Fox Racing has been all about family. Not just the Fox family name— a legacy that continues to this day—but the idea of forging a family that celebrates life on two wheels and shares that passion with the world. This is what drives us, inspires us, and keeps us close. Because a "skulk" is more than just a word for a family of foxes—it's the wild adventure, the fidelity of friends doing awesome activities together, and everything that happens along the way.

