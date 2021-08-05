FOX Rehabilitation Acquires Taylored Rehab

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Rehabilitation ("FOX"), the nation's leading provider of Geriatric House Calls™, today announced that it has acquired Taylored Rehab LLC, a provider of physical, occupational, and speech therapy to patients in assisted living communities, group homes, and the convenience of their homes throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The transaction represents FOX's first acquisition of a private practice and is expected to immediately bolster its pool of clinicians, enhancing its ability to serve a greater population of aging adults in Wisconsin. FOX will leverage its cutting-edge, proprietary technology to attract leading clinicians, drive meaningful increases in patient volume, and deliver clinically excellent care that helps older adults get stronger so they can live better longer.

Dr. Robyn Kjar, Chief Executive Officer, FOX Rehabilitation, said, "We are pleased to welcome Taylored Rehab to the FOX family. This transaction deepens our presence within the state of Wisconsin, allowing us to deliver clinically excellent care to even more older adult patients. When evaluating potential acquisition targets, it is critically important to us to ensure a strong cultural fit, and it became readily apparent during our first meeting with the Taylored Rehab team that they share our mission to abolish ageism and redefine the standards for aging in healthcare."

Located in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Taylored Rehab provides therapy services to 13 cities within the state of Wisconsin.

About FOX Rehabilitation

FOX Rehabilitation is a high-growth entrepreneurial private practice of physical, occupational, and speech therapists that provides proactive, clinically excellent, and evidence-based treatment interventions to the older adult population. FOX was built on the strong clinical foundation of Geriatric House Calls™; and throughout its growth, the practice has stayed true to its mission of rehabilitating lives by believing in the strength of people. For more, see FOXrehab.org.

