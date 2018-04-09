Fox Rehabilitation Announces Annual Geriatric Residency Capstone Presentation

"The Geriatric Residency program is such an important part of what we do, and our newest graduates are undoubtedly paving the way for the future of our industry," said Will Dieter, PT, DPT, GCS, Director of Physical Therapy Clinical Services and the Geriatric Residency at FOX Rehabilitation. "In this capstone presentation, Dr. Wiseman and Dr. Wyrsta will explore the impact of Geriatric Certified Specialist (GCS) credentialing, further showcasing their steadfast commitment to providing the best evidence-based care to older adults."

The presentation and discussion includes a panel with esteemed industry thought leaders: Rebecca Craik, PT, Ph.D., FAPTA; Andrew A. Guiccione, PT, DPT, Ph.D., FAPTA; Timothy L. Kauffman, PT, Ph.D.; Carole B. Lewis, PT, DPT, GCS, MPA, Ph.D., FSOAE, FAPTA; and Susan Wainwright, PT, Ph.D.

"As the leader in geriatric house calls, we're focused on utilizing the latest innovations and research in geriatric healthcare, and couldn't be more proud that our residency graduates are leading that charge," said FOX Rehabilitation Founder and CEO Dr. Tim Fox, PT, DPT, GCS. "We look forward to not only hosting a lively discussion with industry leaders in our field, but also continuing to support and inspire the next generation at the capstone event."

Following the presentation, Jimmy McKay, PT, DPT, will join the panelists to host a live recording of "FOXcast PT," the practice's new podcast offering that features in-depth conversations with geriatric care thought leaders, clinicians and researchers. Additionally, a one-hour networking session will follow the presentation, where attendees will have the opportunity to speak with FOX leadership, as well as Dr. Wiseman, Dr. Wyrsta, and the panelists.

