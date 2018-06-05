FOX Rehabilitation Launches Three New Podcast Series: "FOXcast PT," "FOXcast OT" and "FOXcast SLP," Expanding Content Offering

The ongoing podcast series, hosted by Jimmy McKay, PT, DPT, director of communications at FOX Rehabilitation and creator of the popular "PT Pintcast," takes a deep dive into key trends in physical and occupational therapy, including the future of geriatrics, the importance of functional wellness, and optimal aging. FOX Rehabilitation will be publishing interviews each week, many of which will take place on-the-ground at leading industry conferences and events, including the recent Combined Sections Meeting and American Occupational Therapy Association's Annual Conference.

"I like the saying 'when the tide comes in, all ships rise'. At FOX, we believe it is our responsibility to promote not just the great work that our clinicians do, but the importance of our professions as a whole. There is a need to promote, educate and lead the discussion about restoring and maintaining functional wellness for older adults," said FOX Rehabilitation Founder and CEO Dr. Tim Fox, PT, DPT, GCS. "'FOXcast PT,' 'FOXcast OT' and 'FOXcast SLP' are platforms that allow us to lead the discussion and hopefully inspire current and future clinicians to help us in our goal to abolish ageism."

The first series of episodes, which are available now, include discussions with:

Dr. Carole Lewis , PT, DPT, GCS, GTC, MPA, MSG, Ph.D., FSOAE, FAPTA

, PT, DPT, GCS, GTC, MPA, MSG, Ph.D., FSOAE, FAPTA Dr. Andrew Guccione , PT, DPT, Ph.D., FAPTA

, PT, DPT, Ph.D., FAPTA Dr. Tim Fox , PT, DPT, GCS

, PT, DPT, GCS Dr. William Dieter , PT, DPT, GCS

"Talking to thought leaders like those we've already been lucky enough to have on the programs, as well as the list of amazing clinicians, educators and researchers coming up is a great opportunity to learn and share," said Jimmy McKay, PT, DPT, Director of Communications at FOX Rehabilitation. "The medium of podcasting is simply a way to leverage spoken word regardless of geography. Our goal is to continue to have clinically excellent conversations and share them with the world with the sole focus of helping to rehabilitate lives."

The podcast lineup will also expand to FOXcast EP which will focus on exercise physiology.

The podcasts complement the practice's existing content offerings, including articles, position papers and videos, which can be found on the Fresh FOX Content section of FOXRehab.org. The "FOXcast PT" and "FOXcast OT" podcasts are also available for download on Apple Podcasts, and Stitcher.

FOX Rehabilitation is a high growth entrepreneurial private practice of physical, occupational, and speech therapists that provides proactive, clinically excellent and evidence-based treatment interventions to the older population. FOX was built on the strong clinical foundation of Geriatric House Calls™, and throughout its growth, the practice has stayed true to its mission of rehabilitating lives by believing in the strength of people. For more, see http://www.foxrehab.org.

