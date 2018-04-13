Fox Rent A Car Expands FOXpress App Services to More West Coast Locations

Fox launched FOXpress counter bypass services at their flagship location in Los Angeles to be able to observe user feedback and needs, ensuring the process was aligned to consumers and well-received. With the launch phase successfully completed, Fox is expanding the services to other West Coast locations to further service to some of their busiest locations, serving both business and government clientele with services that help their needs most.

"Fox has been able to utilize the FOXpress app and platform to create an even-more efficient rental process that is in high demand," said Gaurav Kohli, CTO of Fox. "We see great opportunities for our consumers to enjoy a faster and simpler rental process, furthering our constant efforts to improve our services and the customer experience. Fox is committed to our consumers enjoying the expanded experience today's new technologies offer, and we will continue to stay on that leading edge for our valued customers."

Fox continues to expand its efforts to give their consumers an excellent value-based rental car experience by adding services typically offered by higher-priced brands.

ABOUT Fox Rent A Car

Fox Rent A Car, Inc. was founded in 1989, as a value-based car rental brand catering to airport travelers. Actively managed and owned by its founders, Fox has enjoyed robust growth for nearly thirty years. Fox Rent A Car offers consumers great value, convenience and superior service at 20 major corporate owned airport locations cross the US plus 70+ affiliate locations and a growing roster of international partner locations at www.foxrentacar.com.

Fox Rent A Car, Inc. is a privately-owned and operated C corporation, based in Los Angeles, California.

