FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 REVENUE OF $3.99 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $175 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $954 MILLION

News provided by

Fox Corporation

May 11, 2026, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The Company reported total quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion as compared to the $4.37 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenue increased 3%, driven by 5% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment. Advertising revenue was $1.56 billion as compared to the $2.04 billion reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the impact of an additional NFL Wild Card game and continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service. Content and other revenue increased 12% primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenue.

The Company reported quarterly net income of $175 million as compared to the $354 million reported in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $166 million ($0.38 per share) as compared to the $346 million ($0.75 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders[1] was $570 million ($1.32 per share) as compared to the $507 million ($1.10 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA[2] was $954 million, an increase of $98 million or 11% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, as the revenue decrease noted above was more than offset by lower expenses. The decrease in expenses was primarily due to lower sports programming rights amortization and production costs, led by the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the impact of an additional NFL Wild Card game and costs associated with the launch of Fox One.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"Our fiscal third quarter results once again demonstrate continued strength and momentum across our business. This strong performance, led by robust core advertising trends, underscores FOX's leadership in live programming, bolstered by continued strength at our leading free streaming service, Tubi. Against this backdrop, we are proud to be bringing the world's biggest sporting event to American homes with the FIFA Men's World Cup hosted here in North America across June and July. Meanwhile we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value supported by our strong balance sheet."

REVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS


Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions

Revenues by Component:














Distribution[3]

$   2,107

$   2,039

$   6,024

$   5,840

Advertising

1,556

2,036

5,423

5,787

Content and other

331

296

1,467

1,386

Total revenues

$   3,994

$   4,371

$  12,914

$  13,013








Segment Revenues:














Cable Network Programming

$   1,741

$   1,636

$   5,678

$   5,398

Television

2,197

2,704

7,184

7,618

Corporate and Other

152

58

365

181

Eliminations

(96)

(27)

(313)

(184)

Total revenues

$   3,994

$   4,371

$  12,914

$  13,013








Adjusted EBITDA:














Cable Network Programming

$     884

$     878

$   2,371

$   2,283

Television

191

60

733

637

Corporate and Other

(121)

(82)

(393)

(235)

Adjusted EBITDA[4]

$     954

$     856

$   2,711

$   2,685








Depreciation and amortization:














Cable Network Programming

$       25

$       24

$       78

$       69

Television

32

28

92

87

Corporate and Other

44

43

129

127

Total depreciation and amortization

$     101

$       95

$     299

$     283

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING


Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions

Revenues






Distribution

$   1,233

$   1,169

$   3,486

$   3,340

Advertising

390

372

1,226

1,153

Content and other

118

95

966

905

Total revenues

1,741

1,636

5,678

5,398

Operating expenses

(702)

(601)

(2,831)

(2,657)

Selling, general and administrative

(155)

(158)

(476)

(467)

Amortization of cable distribution investments


1


9

Segment EBITDA

$     884

$     878

$   2,371

$   2,283

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenue of $1.74 billion, an increase of $105 million or 6% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenue increased $64 million or 5% as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenue increased $18 million or 5%, primarily due to higher news pricing partially offset by lower ratings, and the current year broadcast of the World Baseball Classic. Content and other revenue increased $23 million or 24%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenue.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $884 million, an increase of $6 million or 1% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, as the revenue increase noted above was partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was driven by higher sports programming rights amortization.

TELEVISION


Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions

Revenues






Advertising

$   1,166

$   1,664

$   4,197

$   4,634

Distribution

858

870

2,510

2,500

Content and other

173

170

477

484

Total revenues

2,197

2,704

7,184

7,618

Operating expenses

(1,736)

(2,359)

(5,642)

(6,191)

Selling, general and administrative

(270)

(285)

(809)

(790)

Segment EBITDA

$     191

$       60

$     733

$     637

Television reported quarterly segment revenue of $2.20 billion as compared to the $2.70 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenue was $1.17 billion as compared to the $1.66 billion reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the broadcast of an additional NFL Wild Card game and continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service. Distribution revenue was $858 million as compared to the $870 million reported in the prior year quarter, driven by the impact of net subscriber declines. Content and other revenue increased $3 million or 2%, primarily due to higher entertainment content revenue.

Television reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $191 million, an increase of $131 million from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, as the revenue decrease noted above was more than offset by lower expenses. The decrease in expenses was driven by lower sports programming rights amortization and production costs, led by the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the broadcast of an additional NFL Wild Card game.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As of March 31, 2026, the Company has cumulatively repurchased approximately $6.7 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.8 billion of its Class B common stock, with a remaining authorization of $3.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $50 million of its Class A common stock and $50 million of its Class B Common stock.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of the Company's businesses. More detailed information about these factors is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

To access a copy of this press release through the Internet, access Fox Corporation's corporate website located at http://www.foxcorporation.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions, except per share amounts








Revenues

$   3,994

$   4,371

$  12,914

$  13,013








Operating expenses

(2,494)

(2,965)

(8,473)

(8,759)

Selling, general and administrative

(546)

(551)

(1,730)

(1,578)

Depreciation and amortization

(101)

(95)

(299)

(283)

Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters

(32)

(55)

(38)

(251)

Equity losses of affiliates

(20)

(18)

(18)

(11)

Interest expense, net

(66)

(55)

(214)

(185)

Non-operating other, net

(499)

(158)

(785)

156

Income before income tax expense

236

474

1,357

2,102

Income tax expense

(61)

(120)

(326)

(528)

Net income

175

354

1,031

1,574

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(8)

(37)

(28)

Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders

$     166

$     346

$     994

$   1,546
















Weighted average shares:

432

461

443

462








Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders per share:

$     0.38

$     0.75

$     2.24

$     3.35

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


March 31,
2026

June 30,
2025

$ Millions

Assets:


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$       3,601

$       5,351

Receivables, net

2,948

2,472

Inventories, net

652

432

Other

337

174

Total current assets

7,538

8,429




Non-current assets:


Property and equipment, net

1,782

1,705

Intangible assets, net

2,943

2,969

Goodwill

3,647

3,639

Deferred tax assets

2,604

2,721

Other non-current assets

3,269

3,732

Total assets

$      21,783

$      23,195




Liabilities and Equity:


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$       2,603

$       2,897

Total current liabilities

2,603

2,897




Non-current liabilities:


Borrowings

6,605

6,602

Other liabilities

1,415

1,341

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

84

288

Commitments and contingencies






Equity:


Class A common stock, $0.01 par value

2

2

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

7,252

7,603

Retained earnings

3,837

4,479

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(124)

(124)

Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity

10,969

11,962

Noncontrolling interests

107

105

Total equity

11,076

12,067

Total liabilities and equity

$      21,783

$      23,195

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 


Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

$ Millions

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net income

$     1,031

$     1,574

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities


Depreciation and amortization

299

283

Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters

38

168

Equity-based compensation

90

97

Equity losses of affiliates

18

11

Cash distributions received from affiliates


13

Non-operating other, net

785

(156)

Deferred income taxes

116

165

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions


Receivables and other assets

(546)

(897)

Inventories net of programming payable

(387)

691

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(226)

(26)

Other changes, net

(115)

(112)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,103

1,811




INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Property and equipment

(361)

(212)

Purchase of investments

(168)

(79)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(8)

(91)

Other investing activities, net

(6)

(25)

Net cash used in investing activities

(543)

(407)




FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Repurchase of shares

(1,900)

(750)

Dividends paid and distributions

(275)

(267)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(208)

Other financing activities, net

73

109

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,310)

(908)




Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,750)

496

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

5,351

4,319

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$     3,601

$     4,815

NOTE 1 – ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data

Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders

$     166

$     0.38

$     346

$     0.75








Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters

32

0.07

55

0.12








Non-operating other, net

499

1.16

158

0.34








Tax provision

(127)

(0.29)

(52)

(0.11)








As adjusted

$     570

$     1.32

$     507

$     1.10

NOTE 2 – ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Depreciation and amortization, Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Interest expense, net, Non-operating other, net and Income tax expense. Effective July 1, 2025, the Company no longer removes the impact of amortization of cable distribution investments when calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods were not restated as the impact of the change is immaterial to the calculation.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect Net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions

Net income

$     175

$     354

$   1,031

$   1,574

Add:






Amortization of cable distribution investments


1


9

Depreciation and amortization

101

95

299

283

Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters

32

55

38

251

Equity losses of affiliates

20

18

18

11

Interest expense, net

66

55

214

185

Non-operating other, net

499

158

785

(156)

Income tax expense

61

120

326

528

Adjusted EBITDA

$     954

$     856

$   2,711

$   2,685

[1]

Excludes net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments. See Note 1 for a description of adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders.

[2]

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

[3]

The Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with MVPDs for cable network programming and retransmission fees for the broadcast of the Company's owned and operated television stations and from subscription fees for the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services. In addition, the Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with independently owned television stations that are affiliated with the FOX Network. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

[4]

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Fox Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate in MoffettNathanson's Media, Internet & Communications Conference 2026

Fox Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer John Nallen to Participate in MoffettNathanson's Media, Internet & Communications Conference 2026

Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer John Nallen will participate in MoffettNathanson's...
Fox Corporation Executives to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Via Webcast

Fox Corporation Executives to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Via Webcast

Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) will discuss third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET /...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Television

Television

Entertainment

Entertainment

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics