FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 REVENUE OF $3.99 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $175 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $954 MILLION

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The Company reported total quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion as compared to the $4.37 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenue increased 3%, driven by 5% growth at the Cable Network Programming segment. Advertising revenue was $1.56 billion as compared to the $2.04 billion reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the impact of an additional NFL Wild Card game and continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service. Content and other revenue increased 12% primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenue.

The Company reported quarterly net income of $175 million as compared to the $354 million reported in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $166 million ($0.38 per share) as compared to the $346 million ($0.75 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders[1] was $570 million ($1.32 per share) as compared to the $507 million ($1.10 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA[2] was $954 million, an increase of $98 million or 11% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, as the revenue decrease noted above was more than offset by lower expenses. The decrease in expenses was primarily due to lower sports programming rights amortization and production costs, led by the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the impact of an additional NFL Wild Card game and costs associated with the launch of Fox One.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"Our fiscal third quarter results once again demonstrate continued strength and momentum across our business. This strong performance, led by robust core advertising trends, underscores FOX's leadership in live programming, bolstered by continued strength at our leading free streaming service, Tubi. Against this backdrop, we are proud to be bringing the world's biggest sporting event to American homes with the FIFA Men's World Cup hosted here in North America across June and July. Meanwhile we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value supported by our strong balance sheet."

REVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions Revenues by Component:





























Distribution[3] $ 2,107

$ 2,039

$ 6,024

$ 5,840 Advertising 1,556

2,036

5,423

5,787 Content and other 331

296

1,467

1,386 Total revenues $ 3,994

$ 4,371

$ 12,914

$ 13,013















Segment Revenues:





























Cable Network Programming $ 1,741

$ 1,636

$ 5,678

$ 5,398 Television 2,197

2,704

7,184

7,618 Corporate and Other 152

58

365

181 Eliminations (96)

(27)

(313)

(184) Total revenues $ 3,994

$ 4,371

$ 12,914

$ 13,013















Adjusted EBITDA:





























Cable Network Programming $ 884

$ 878

$ 2,371

$ 2,283 Television 191

60

733

637 Corporate and Other (121)

(82)

(393)

(235) Adjusted EBITDA[4] $ 954

$ 856

$ 2,711

$ 2,685















Depreciation and amortization:





























Cable Network Programming $ 25

$ 24

$ 78

$ 69 Television 32

28

92

87 Corporate and Other 44

43

129

127 Total depreciation and amortization $ 101

$ 95

$ 299

$ 283

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions Revenues













Distribution $ 1,233

$ 1,169

$ 3,486

$ 3,340 Advertising 390

372

1,226

1,153 Content and other 118

95

966

905 Total revenues 1,741

1,636

5,678

5,398 Operating expenses (702)

(601)

(2,831)

(2,657) Selling, general and administrative (155)

(158)

(476)

(467) Amortization of cable distribution investments —

1

—

9 Segment EBITDA $ 884

$ 878

$ 2,371

$ 2,283

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenue of $1.74 billion, an increase of $105 million or 6% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Distribution revenue increased $64 million or 5% as contractual price increases were partially offset by the impact of net subscriber declines. Advertising revenue increased $18 million or 5%, primarily due to higher news pricing partially offset by lower ratings, and the current year broadcast of the World Baseball Classic. Content and other revenue increased $23 million or 24%, primarily due to higher sports sublicensing revenue.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $884 million, an increase of $6 million or 1% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, as the revenue increase noted above was partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was driven by higher sports programming rights amortization.

TELEVISION



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions Revenues













Advertising $ 1,166

$ 1,664

$ 4,197

$ 4,634 Distribution 858

870

2,510

2,500 Content and other 173

170

477

484 Total revenues 2,197

2,704

7,184

7,618 Operating expenses (1,736)

(2,359)

(5,642)

(6,191) Selling, general and administrative (270)

(285)

(809)

(790) Segment EBITDA $ 191

$ 60

$ 733

$ 637

Television reported quarterly segment revenue of $2.20 billion as compared to the $2.70 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenue was $1.17 billion as compared to the $1.66 billion reported in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the broadcast of an additional NFL Wild Card game and continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service. Distribution revenue was $858 million as compared to the $870 million reported in the prior year quarter, driven by the impact of net subscriber declines. Content and other revenue increased $3 million or 2%, primarily due to higher entertainment content revenue.

Television reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $191 million, an increase of $131 million from the amount reported in the prior year quarter, as the revenue decrease noted above was more than offset by lower expenses. The decrease in expenses was driven by lower sports programming rights amortization and production costs, led by the absence of the prior year broadcast of Super Bowl LIX, partially offset by the broadcast of an additional NFL Wild Card game.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As of March 31, 2026, the Company has cumulatively repurchased approximately $6.7 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.8 billion of its Class B common stock, with a remaining authorization of $3.5 billion. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately $50 million of its Class A common stock and $50 million of its Class B Common stock.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of the Company's businesses. More detailed information about these factors is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

To access a copy of this press release through the Internet, access Fox Corporation's corporate website located at http://www.foxcorporation.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions, except per share amounts















Revenues $ 3,994

$ 4,371

$ 12,914

$ 13,013















Operating expenses (2,494)

(2,965)

(8,473)

(8,759) Selling, general and administrative (546)

(551)

(1,730)

(1,578) Depreciation and amortization (101)

(95)

(299)

(283) Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters (32)

(55)

(38)

(251) Equity losses of affiliates (20)

(18)

(18)

(11) Interest expense, net (66)

(55)

(214)

(185) Non-operating other, net (499)

(158)

(785)

156 Income before income tax expense 236

474

1,357

2,102 Income tax expense (61)

(120)

(326)

(528) Net income 175

354

1,031

1,574 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9)

(8)

(37)

(28) Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 166

$ 346

$ 994

$ 1,546































Weighted average shares: 432

461

443

462















Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders per share: $ 0.38

$ 0.75

$ 2.24

$ 3.35

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

$ Millions Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,601

$ 5,351 Receivables, net 2,948

2,472 Inventories, net 652

432 Other 337

174 Total current assets 7,538

8,429







Non-current assets:





Property and equipment, net 1,782

1,705 Intangible assets, net 2,943

2,969 Goodwill 3,647

3,639 Deferred tax assets 2,604

2,721 Other non-current assets 3,269

3,732 Total assets $ 21,783

$ 23,195







Liabilities and Equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,603

$ 2,897 Total current liabilities 2,603

2,897







Non-current liabilities:





Borrowings 6,605

6,602 Other liabilities 1,415

1,341 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 84

288 Commitments and contingencies













Equity:





Class A common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 7,252

7,603 Retained earnings 3,837

4,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124)

(124) Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity 10,969

11,962 Noncontrolling interests 107

105 Total equity 11,076

12,067 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,783

$ 23,195

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

$ Millions OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 1,031

$ 1,574 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 299

283 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 38

168 Equity-based compensation 90

97 Equity losses of affiliates 18

11 Cash distributions received from affiliates —

13 Non-operating other, net 785

(156) Deferred income taxes 116

165 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions





Receivables and other assets (546)

(897) Inventories net of programming payable (387)

691 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (226)

(26) Other changes, net (115)

(112) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,103

1,811







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Property and equipment (361)

(212) Purchase of investments (168)

(79) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8)

(91) Other investing activities, net (6)

(25) Net cash used in investing activities (543)

(407)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repurchase of shares (1,900)

(750) Dividends paid and distributions (275)

(267) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (208)

— Other financing activities, net 73

109 Net cash used in financing activities (2,310)

(908)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,750)

496 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,351

4,319 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,601

$ 4,815

NOTE 1 – ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Income

EPS

Income

EPS

$ Millions, except per share data Net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders $ 166

$ 0.38

$ 346

$ 0.75















Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 32

0.07

55

0.12















Non-operating other, net 499

1.16

158

0.34















Tax provision (127)

(0.29)

(52)

(0.11)















As adjusted $ 570

$ 1.32

$ 507

$ 1.10

NOTE 2 – ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Depreciation and amortization, Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Interest expense, net, Non-operating other, net and Income tax expense. Effective July 1, 2025, the Company no longer removes the impact of amortization of cable distribution investments when calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods were not restated as the impact of the change is immaterial to the calculation.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect Net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

$ Millions Net income $ 175

$ 354

$ 1,031

$ 1,574 Add:













Amortization of cable distribution investments —

1

—

9 Depreciation and amortization 101

95

299

283 Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters 32

55

38

251 Equity losses of affiliates 20

18

18

11 Interest expense, net 66

55

214

185 Non-operating other, net 499

158

785

(156) Income tax expense 61

120

326

528 Adjusted EBITDA $ 954

$ 856

$ 2,711

$ 2,685

[1] Excludes net income effects of Restructuring, impairment and other corporate matters, adjustments to Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, Non-operating other, net, Tax provision and Noncontrolling interest adjustments. See Note 1 for a description of adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders. [2] Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. [3] The Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with MVPDs for cable network programming and retransmission fees for the broadcast of the Company's owned and operated television stations and from subscription fees for the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services. In addition, the Company generates distribution revenue from agreements with independently owned television stations that are affiliated with the FOX Network. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. [4] Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

SOURCE Fox Corporation