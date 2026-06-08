FOX SECURES LIVE NFL GAME PACKAGE IN MEXICO STARTING IN FALL 2026

Agreement Features Thursday Night Football, Sunday Games Package, Thanksgiving Day Games, all NFC Playoff Matchups, the Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl

FOX to Deliver Live Games and Hundreds of Hours of Football Content for Fans in Mexico

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA; "FOX" or the "Company") and the NFL today announced a new multi-year agreement to bring football to FOX platforms in Mexico. Starting with the 2026 season, viewers in Mexico will be able to experience NFL content including live games, together with original production and specialized content designed to accompany them throughout the entire season.

The NFL on FOX in Mexico will include, each year:

Thursday Night Football

Sunday Regular Season Games Each Week

Thanksgiving Games

All NFC Playoff Games

The NFL Pro Bowl Games

The Super Bowl

FOX will bring Mexican audiences a complete NFL experience through all its distribution platforms: FOX and FOX+ on linear TV, streaming on FOX One and select content on FOX on Tubi.

In addition to live games, FOX will complement its coverage with four weekly original programs dedicated to the NFL, developed especially to connect with fans in Mexico, including two editions of a fantasy football-focused show every week. These series will seek to expand the conversation around the League with analysis, entertainment, current events and formats created to accompany Mexican audiences beyond gameday.

"For FOX, this alliance with the NFL reinforces our historic relationship with one of the most exciting leagues in the world and our commitment to bringing the best sports content to our viewers. Mexico is a market with an enormous passion for football, and we are proud to offer fans a sizeable NFL package in the country, with a robust content experience, designed to engage audiences throughout the entire year," said Carlos Martínez, EVP FOX Latin America.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with FOX and expand access to NFL content for fans in Mexico. The passion for football continues to grow in the country, and this alliance will enable us to connect with audiences through broad coverage, original content and a compelling season-long experience," said Arturo Olive, NFL Mexico Director General.

With this announcement, FOX reaffirms its commitment to continue building a premium, relevant and differentiated sports offering for Mexico through its FOX Latin America division. The NFL on FOX will mark a new era for football in the country: more games, more stories and more ways to experience the excitement of the game every week.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation