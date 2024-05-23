Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact - A Cinematic Odyssey into the Heart of Oriental Elegance

BEIJING, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact, a Chinese historical romance drama has recently gained notable attention from international audiences, distinguished by its excellent production quality. The drama elegantly captures the essence of oriental culture, delivering a visually splendid experience replete with authentic Chinese elements. Its impressive makeup and sophisticated visual effects have successfully transported viewers worldwide into a distinctly aesthetic realm, sparking widespread enthusiasm and discussions about Chinese cultural motifs.

Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact

The drama is produced jointly by iQIYI, Yuewen Media, and Stellar Pictures, with Stellar Pictures in charge of production oversight. It represents the first live-action adaptation of the beloved Chinese animation, Fox Spirit Matchmaker. Gong Yu, Hou Xiaonan, Wang Yixu, and Zhang Yucheng helm the production team, with chief supervisory roles held by Wang Xiaohui, Hou Xiaonan, and Lin Shan. Dai Ying, Wang Yixu, and Zhang Yucheng serve as executive producers. Directed by the talented Mai Guanzhi and Du Lin, the drama stars Yang Mi and Gong Jun in lead roles, with special appearances by Guo Xiaoting, Wei Zheming, Hu Lianxin, and Wen Zhengrong. The narrative's romantic layers are deepened by the emotive performances of Zhu Xudan with Yang Shize, Chen Yao with Mao Zijun, and Chen Duling with Zhang Linghe.

The drama explores the ideology of trans-racial, harmonious coexistence, aiming to create a world where love and harmony flourish unhindered by prejudice. In a realm where humanity and demons are entrenched in an eternal struggle, Tushan Honghong, portrayed by Yang Mi, stands as the righteous leader of the Tushan Fox Clan, yearning for equality and tranquility between the two factions. She aligns herself with Dongfang Yuechu, an orphan from the Dongfang Clan, embarking on a journey to cultivate romantic ties between humans and demons. Along the way, they resist the ominous influence of the Tree of Bitter Love, which safeguards the upper and lower regions of Tushan, and dispel the sinister forces that sow discord between the two races. Ultimately, they sacrifice their lives for the sake of their beloved ones, the righteousness of the world, and the peace that can unite the two races. The powerful narrative exemplifies the ideals of challenging conventions, overcoming obstacles, and boldly pursuing love, embodying the spirit of transcending class barriers, societal divides, and prejudices in the unwavering pursuit of equality and acceptance.

Interpreting the Allure of the Orient: Embracing the Distinctive Enchantment of Traditional Chinese Culture

As the drama unfolded, the audience was enraptured by the charm of traditional Chinese culture. From the intricate detailing in the costumes and makeup of the characters to the vibrant hues in the color palette, every aspect emanated a profound oriental essence. Notably, the costumes displayed a tapestry of China's contemporary cultural vibrancy, especially in the headdresses and attire of the three sisters from the Tushan Fox Clan, capturing the essence of traditional elegance. The garments showcased contemporary artisan techniques, with the fox masks featuring detailed filigree inlays. Innovative methods were employed to achieve vivid hues and delicate patterns, creating a stunning visual effect. The headgear, adorned with velvet flowers—a symbol of fortune, blessings, and protection—mirrored the community's aspirations for prosperity. This fusion of ancient and modern aesthetics encapsulated the distinctive charm of the orient. The production design also included Tang Dynasty Xianju lanterns, often referred to as 'China's first lamp,' which married classical charm with modern aesthetics, enhancing the portrayal of Oriental beauty and providing viewers a novel and engaging theatrical experience.

Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact epitomizes the profound heritage of traditional Chinese culture, deeply rooted in oriental aesthetics. Embracing the enigmatic and romantic 'Fox Spirit' motif, the drama seamlessly weaves classic Chinese myths and legends into a narrative of love, hatred, and great destiny between humans and demons. It exemplifies the ideal of true love overcoming all prejudices while painting a grand vision of peaceful coexistence among all races. This thematic setting not only aligns with traditional Chinese cultural concepts but also resonates with a global audience, inviting viewers worldwide to immerse themselves in the allure of traditional Chinese culture, and gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for China's rich cultural heritage.

Crafted by a Skilled Team of Artisans, 'Chinese-style Romance' Conquers the Globe

Produced by Stellar Pictures, acclaimed for its groundbreaking works, Love between Fairy and Devil and Love You Seven Times, the studio advances the "Oriental Fantasy" genre with its latest installment. Stellar Pictures' commitment to traditional Chinese culture and oriental aesthetics is evident in Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact. The series enhances its settings and visual effects to create a captivating visual narrative. The production design draws inspiration from quintessential Chinese landscapes, incorporating elements from Dunhuang culture and the contours of Mount Tu, echoing the style of Travelers among Mountains and Streams. The series meticulously integrates diverse regional customs and exceptional settings, imbuing the series with a deeply poetic Chinese and oriental aesthetic. Furthermore, it employs a vibrant palette of traditional Chinese colors in its lighting schemes, constructing a lush, dreamlike oriental fantasy realm. The visual choices deliver an immersive experience, allowing international audiences to viscerally engage with the aesthetic beauty of Chinese artistry.

Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact dazzles with its makeup design that harks back to the flamboyance of China's Tang Dynasty, featuring floral inlays and elaborate hair buns. Modern fashion influences subtly permeate through the hair accessories, blending classical allure with contemporary style. The synthesis of modern and traditional aesthetics offers a novel portrayal of Chinese cultural motifs, marrying them with a modern interpretation of beauty. It resonates with global fashion sensibilities, offering a rich, nuanced view of Chinese culture.

Young audiences have lauded the drama as an outstanding cultural export, which captivates with its oriental aesthetics and narrative depth. The drama constructs a romantic, mythical Chinese world, showcasing cultural confidence in a novel and engaging way, deeply rooted in China's heritage. Addressing contemporary global issues, it weaves themes of defying societal norms and advocating for racial equality and peaceful coexistence, showcasing the diversity of Chinese cultural expressions. Through the production, viewers worldwide gain a richer understanding of traditional Chinese culture and aesthetics, promoting increased cultural exchange and mutual understanding between Chinese and international communities.

Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact" was globally released on May 23 on the international version of iQIYI, covering over 190 countries and regions. The series will be translated into 11 languages, including English, Malay, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese. Additionally, Thai, Vietnamese, and Cantonese dubbed versions are expected to be released successively.

