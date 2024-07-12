FOX Sports Brings Copa America Live to Xtadium

FOX Sports Brings Copa América Experience to VR on Meta and YBVR's Xtadium platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Sports and YBVR today announce an immersive VR experience for the Copa América Final on Meta Quest, revolutionizing how fans engage with sports broadcasting. FOX Sports will bring the Copa América Final to virtual reality (VR) on YBVR's Xtadium platform. Produced in immersive 180-degree format, it will enable fans to experience the excitement and intensity of the match from multiple perspectives within the stadium.

This groundbreaking collaboration combines cutting-edge VR technology with extensive coverage, providing viewers with unprecedented access to live matches and comprehensive content.

In addition to the Final to be played on Sunday, July 14th (8 PM ET), YBVR's direct-to-consumer platform, Xtadium, available exclusively on Meta Quest, will also showcase the 3rd Place match live in VR. Also available within the app, and free to all users, are full replays of the Copa América Semifinals - Argentina vs. Canada and Colombia vs Uruguay.

"We are thrilled to team up with FOX Sports and to provide them a platform within Meta Quest to broadcast Copa América to fans in VR," said Hector Prieto, CEO of VBYR. "This opportunity underscores our commitment to innovation in live sports streaming, enhancing viewer engagement and delivering a truly immersive experience."

Within Xtadium, FOX Sports will publish shorter 5-minute highlight packages of the Semifinals, 3rd Place match and the Final providing fans with quick recaps of the tournament's most thrilling moments.

"We're excited to bring our presentation of the Copa América 3rd Place & Finals matches to YBVR and Meta Quest, so fans can enjoy this new, immersive experience from the comfort of their own homes," said Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital, FOX Sports. "Through this state-of-the-art VR technology and our determination to be at the forefront of broadcast innovation, this is yet another example of our determination to deliver enhanced, differentiated, world-class viewing experiences to sports fans."

The live VR broadcasts and content offerings will be available for free viewing via Meta Quest and YBVR's direct-to-consumer service Xtadium from July 11th, 2024. Viewers can download Xtadium for free from the Meta Horizon store to access the live VR streams, replays, and highlights.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports' digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Also included in FOX Sports' portfolio are FOX's interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

About YBVR: YBVR is a leading provider of immersive live streaming solutions, specializing in delivering high-quality VR experiences for sports and entertainment events worldwide. Through innovative technology and partnerships, YBVR aims to redefine how audiences engage with live content.

About Xtadium : Xtadium is the ultimate social VR and MR sports experience that combines the excitement of live, on-demand, and pay-per-view access to sporting events. Xtadium is a free application available exclusively on the Meta Horizon store. https://www.meta.com/experiences/7281839885191361/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Yerba Buena VR