FOX Sports' Erin Andrews To Keynote 11th Annual Women's Sports Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews will be the keynote speaker for the 11th annual Women's Sports Report on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. The event will take place virtually.

"The Women's Sports Report honors trailblazers who advocate for equity and advancement in women's and girls' sports. It's hard to think of a more high-profile woman in sports than Erin Andrews to make this event shine," said Linda Shetina Logan, Greater Columbus Sports Commission executive director. "We're excited to welcome Erin and hear firsthand about her experiences and decorated career in sports."

New for the event, attendees will have the opportunity to choose from three breakout sessions following Andrews' keynote. Female leaders will focus on topics that amplify the importance of supporting women and girls in sports.

"We are making unprecedented progress for women in sports," Logan said. "Events like The Women's Sports Report celebrates these moments to help the next generation of young women see themselves with a future in sports."

After covering hockey, college basketball, and college football at ESPN, Andrews joined FOX Sports as sideline reporter for the FOX A Team and feature reporter for "FOX NFL Sunday." She is the first woman to receive the Pat Summerall Award, given each year to a notable NFL broadcaster.

The Women's Sports Report will also continue the tradition of recognizing the athletic accomplishments of Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Girls State Champions in Central Ohio.

Virtual tickets are available based on company size, and teams will receive a link to share with employees. Individual tickets are also available. Event details and tickets are available at columbussports.org.

Columbus, a top destination for girls' and women's sporting events, will host eight future NCAA women's championships, including December's NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship.

About the Greater Columbus Sports Commission:

The Greater Columbus Sports Commission's mission is to rally Columbus to compete and win sporting events, providing a singular athlete and fan experience and positively impacting image, economy and lifestyle. Since 2002, the Greater Columbus Sports Commission has brought 500 new sporting events to Columbus, generating an estimated $605 million in direct visitor spending.

Media Contacts:

SOURCE Greater Columbus Sports Commission

Related Links

https://www.columbussports.org/

