Fox Sports' Klatt touting Digital Device That Trains A Quarterback's Eyes as A Weapon

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Klatt, considered by many one of America's foremost experts in quarterback play, has entered a Partnership Agreement with Precision Sports Devices LLC, makers of the patented PassLab digital training device.

Klatt is the Lead College Football Analyst at Fox Sports, and a former standout quarterback at the University of Colorado. He finished his playing career as the school's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

PassLab Training Device Joel Klatt Lead College Football Analyst

The wearable unit teaches quarterbacks to use their eyes as a weapon instead of giving visual cues to aggressive defenses (www.qb-passlab.com).

The Westminster, CO based company was founded by Dave Churchman. His background includes senior-level tenures at iconic sports brands adidas, new balance, Puma and Russell Athletic.

The concept was borne to counter the advantage defenders often gain by "reading the quarterback's eyes". Well-coached defenders flow towards areas of the field that are aligned with the quarterback's head/helmet. Especially in the passing game.

PassLab teaches the counter-intuitive discipline of not giving defenders visual cues during practice sessions and off-season training. Using the device in a practice setting leads to better gameday performance.

A digital interface links the unit to a handheld device. The App is fully customizable and works with any play terminology and offensive system.

A team's Playbook determines proper head positioning during different phases of a play. The device's alarm system provides real-time feedback if the wearer is prematurely signaling his intent to the opposing defense.

"I have spent my entire life around the game of football. I have never seen a device that can do what PassLab is capable of doing. Quarterbacks train their skills and their mind tirelessly, but there has NEVER been an on-field device that can aid in training their eyes" says Klatt.

The company is leaning towards a direct-to-consumer distribution strategy, but that could change. Although Covid-19 brought final testing to a halt, PassLab should be available in 2021 according to Churchman.

Precision Sports Devices, LLC designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary training devices for the team sports marketplace. Mastery of fundamentals, more enjoyment, and more victories on gameday inspire what we do. Our newest product, PassLab, is recognized by the United States Patent Office (# 9,586,116B2). For more information, please contact us at [email protected]

Media Contact

Dave Churchman

303-525-1400

[email protected]

SOURCE Precision Sports Devices, LLC