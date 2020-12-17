Fox Sports Show 'The Icons with Rick Horrow' to Feature U.S. Polo Assn., the Official Brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) will be featured on The Icons with Rick Horrow, a syndicated show that airs nationwide on the Fox Sports Network and presents a combination of long-form interviews with defining figures in sports. The show also takes a deeper look at the $1.3 trillion sports industry as well as the $12 billion yearly business of sports philanthropy. The upcoming monthly series will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, and run throughout 2021.

U.S. Polo Assn.

For the very first time, The Icons with Rick Horrow will focus on an iconic, global, sport-inspired lifestyle brand, U.S. Polo Assn. In fact, the brand has a multi-billion-dollar footprint and a mission that's firmly rooted in giving back to the sport and the community. President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing (USPAGL) J. Michael Prince will be profiled, discussing his leadership of the fifth largest sports licensor in the world and the U.S. Polo Assn. brand's longstanding relationship as the official brand of the USPA.

"I'm thrilled to be featured on The Icons to tell the authentic story of the global, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand," said Prince, as USPAGL is the exclusive licensor for the USPA. "Most people don't know how much U.S. Polo Assn. gives back to the sport and the global community, not only supporting tournaments, players and their equine partners around the world as well as collegiate players and charitable events in the U.S., but also amazing charities like Polo Africa in Southern Africa, Queens Cup Pink Polo in Thailand, Manipur Statehood Day in India and the Susan G. Komen U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship and the Polo Players Support Group in the U.S., to name a few."

Future The Icons with Rick Horrow episodes in 2021 will profile other aspects of the USPA and U.S. Polo Assn. including philanthropy, youth initiatives, the evolution of the lifestyle brand, and the launch of Global Polo TV (GPTV) as well as the illustrious GAUNTLET OF POLO® series that brings together the best players in the world to compete for the largest purse in the sport of polo.

Previous Icons have included Nick Saban, Cal Ripken Jr., Dick Vitale, Bill Walton, Curtis Martin, Scott Hamilton, Lyn St. James, and other icons. Upcoming episodes will feature former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams and Willie O'Ree, the first black player in the NHL.

"The business of sports has matured into more than a trillion-dollar industry and has evolved over the last 50 years in a way no one could have imagined," said Rick Horrow, Co-Executive Producer and Host of the show. "Every month, we step behind the scoreboard and take an inside look at those who have a profound influence on sports."

The Icons with Rick Horrow is executive produced by Horrow Sports Ventures and produced by Emmy Award-winning V2 Content Studios. Together, they have been profiling the stories behind the positive impact of sports since 2017, with shows airing over 4,400 times on the Fox Sports/Sinclair family of regional and national networks.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL):

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association® (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States. Founded in 1890, the USPA is one of sports' oldest governing bodies in the United States. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

