FOX Sports Teams up with Google Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FOX Sports announced it is working with Google Cloud to automate one of the most manual processes in media and entertainment -- logging, discovering and storing video assets. The system, already in development, will utilize Google Cloud's video search and advanced machine-learning capabilities to help the network unlock the value of its vast sports content archive in a more effective way.

"We're excited to team with Google on this project that will allow FOX Sports to take the next step toward the most state-of-the-art workflow for accessing all of our media," said Brad Zager, Executive Producer, EVP/Head of Production & Operations at FOX Sports, who oversees all live event production, pre- and post-game shows, operations and creative services. "It's been amazing to see all the different tools that Google Cloud will provide our network to transform the way we work, while also helping to make the way we create content so much easier for our production teams."

The co-developed solution is expected to speed up the network's existing production capabilities. Utilizing Google Cloud's open architecture and advanced technologies, FOX Sports will be able to organize, discover and build on the petabytes of data and millions of videos it has collected over the years, in addition to new content that is being produced daily.

The teams at Google Cloud and FOX Sports are applying Google's machine-learning models to automatically identify and label clips across hundreds of categories, from player jerseys and key plays and interviews, to on-field celebrations. The solution will also incorporate a user-friendly interface that makes it faster for production staff to find the clips they need, when they need them.

"Machine learning is opening up a whole new era of value creation and data-driven innovation in media and entertainment," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Once a company has a more complete understanding of its audience, users and content, it's amazing what businesses can accomplish with that data."

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing FOX Corporation's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports' digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Additionally, FOX Sports and social broadcasting platform Caffeine jointly own Caffeine Studios which creates exclusive eSports, sports and live entertainment content. Also included in FOX Sports' portfolio are FOX's interests in joint-venture business Big Ten Network, a licensing and commercial relationship with The Stars Group that created the FOX Bet sports betting platform and the FOX Bet Super 6 free-to-play game, as well as a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

SOURCE Google Cloud