Fox Supports Democrat Meet Kevin Paffrath's Plan for Governor of CA

VENTURA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, 2021, Meet Kevin Paffrath appeared on Fox Business prime time to promote his plan to fix California. Prior to the show and on Twitter, Kennedy described his plan as "[...] the most creative and comprehensive plans [for California] yet." Kennedy began the segment by complimenting Kevin's Future School plan. Paffrath further stated he would declare four States of Emergency on Day 1:

Meet Kevin Paffrath for Governor 2021

State of Emergency: Ending Homelessness within 60 days.

State of Emergency: Housing Crisis: State to Take Over ALL Building and Safety/ Development for Expediting Building Permits IMMEDIATELY.

State of Emergency: Creating Future Schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in ONE platform.

State of Emergency: Transportation: Immediately authorizing and requiring private proposals for tunnels, variable toll roads, mass transit, roads, and ending High-Speed-Rail Funding.

Meet Kevin Paffrath will also introduce legislation on day one to waive income taxes on the first $250,000 of income, permanently. He also intends to legalize gambling. Separately, and not mentioned in the interview, Meet Kevin Paffrath also intends to institute community policing and incentivize localized manufacturing and utilize a Carbon Tax to offset the removal of taxes on $250,000 of income for workers and investors.

Kevin Paffrath has received enormous support online and in the media since announcing his campaign. In the first 48 hours since announcing his campaign, Kevin Paffrath has received over 1,000 individual donations. Paffrath is also scheduling a 32-hour straight virtual fundraiser for Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, 2021. The length of the fundraiser will grow as people donate.

