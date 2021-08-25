Fox Television Stations taps Synamedia for its Orlando ATSC 3.0 Rollout

ATLANTA and LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that Fox Television Stations has chosen its advanced technology solutions to support the rollout of its ATSC 3.0 deployment in the Orlando, Florida market. Together with partner Triveni Digital, Synamedia is helping enable Fox stations to launch new and better services, and generate new sources of revenue as business models evolve. In Orlando, the Fox owned and operated station WRBW will serve as the ATSC 3.0 lighthouse to host infrastructure from other participating stations as part of the ATSC 3.0 lighthouse model.

Fox will leverage Synamedia's ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Solution, featuring its virtual Digital Content Manager (virtualized DCM) which provides MPEG-2, H.264 and HEVC encoding, transcoding, statistical multiplexing, splicing, advertisement insertion capabilities and more in an end-to-end fashion, from ingest to playout.

"The rollout at our Orlando lighthouse station has gone very well, in large part thanks to Synamedia's proactive help and support," said Jeff Roberts, VP Engineering for WOFL and WRBW, FOX Television Stations. "We are quite happy with selecting Synamedia for this project."

Fox is also using Synamedia's Media Edge Gateway ATSC 3.0 Receiver which delivers professional, broadcast quality signal reception for monitoring and acceptance testing of ATSC 3.0 signals. The end-to-end workflow is complemented with Triveni Digital providing their GuideBuilder XM Transport Encoder for ROUTE/MMTP encapsulation, signaling and EPG generation. The Broadcast Gateway is utilized for final transmission signal preparation.

Synamedia and Triveni Digital are managing incoming streams at the lighthouse station to help ensure that the delivery of high quality content, such as a live sports event in 4K, will not disrupt the overall market's bandwidth usage. Synamedia's 24/7/365 support will monitor the overall workflows from its Technical Assistance Center (TAC) in Atlanta.

"This is an exciting time for our industry as the possibilities of ATSC 3.0 and NextGenTV are becoming a reality," said Julien Signès, GM & SVP Video Network, Synamedia. "Synamedia brings a unique approach to advanced video capabilities through our VIVID Compression platform, particularly with our state-of-the-art statistical multiplexing solution, the result of more than 20 years of research. With such levels of precision, broadcasters can be assured that the right amount of bandwidth is assigned, frame by frame, to deliver equal and great quality at every point in the viewing experience. Fox would accept nothing less, and we're thrilled to support their efforts to bring it to market."

Synamedia's heritage of developing and managing advanced solutions to support new industry standards has been recognized throughout the video and broadcast industry for decades. Its video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. 25,000+ of its Digital Content Manager (DCM) are in use every day around the world processing content for millions of viewers. From product development to partnerships with the likes of Pearl TV, the company continues to address the unique challenges of today's broadcast TV market.

