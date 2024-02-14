FOX TO HOST 2024 UPFRONT EVENT MONDAY, MAY 13

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") announced today its live, in-person 2024 Upfront event on Monday, May 13, in a return to The Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center. Hosted by FOX's President of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships, Jeff Collins, the event will highlight how the company's leadership position in Sports, Entertainment, News and Streaming delivers real, measurable results for its valued partners. FOX is proud to unveil new content, as well as new data- and tech-enhanced capabilities, that span the entire Portfolio, ensuring clients can transact across FOX seamlessly.

The FOX 2024 Upfront is the culmination of a series of Portfolio-encompassing, road-to-the-Upfront initiatives currently in the marketplace, including small, highly customized client engagements with executives and talent; a data and technology roadshow announcing an innovative cross-platform planning and measurement tool; and individualized, collaborative working presentations, among other curated events, all designed to engage meaningfully with clients to provide innovative, flexible and tailor-made solutions.

"At FOX, our unrivaled, world-class content connects with communities nationwide like no other," said Collins. "We are excited to return to Upfront week, the culmination of months of bespoke client engagements focused on developing custom solutions for our valued partners across our industry-leading content, data and technology."

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

SOURCE Fox Corporation

