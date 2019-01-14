Fox Trail Memory Care Living and Rutgers' Collaboration Delights Residents

Six student volunteers from Rutgers University visit Fox Trail's Green Brook location, twice per week. They are paired with residents for one-on-one and group companionship. The students engage residents in purposeful, social activities, such as reading, playing board games and chatting. The social interactions and friendships formed in this unique and meaningful way enhance resident's well-being and quality of life.

"The substantive aspect of this partnership is that both student and resident benefits," shared Managing Partner, Michael Eisele. "The bonds formed will have an immeasurable impact on the residents and families we serve, as well as the students who learn about Alzheimer's disease and the importance of human connections and inclusion. These types of programs are essential to Fox Trail's mission and will be rolled out in our nine Bergen County homes, as well as, in Princeton, South River and Chester in the coming months".

In addition to the weekly visits, volunteers host a luncheon and write letters to the family of their buddy at the end of every semester. The letters highlight the positive aspects of the weekly visits and suggest activities families can do together to further strengthen connections.

For more information about Alzheimer's Buddies please visit their website: www.alzbuddies.org.

To learn more about Fox Trail Memory Care Living, please visit: www.foxtrailseniorliving.com .

About Fox Trail Senior Living: Fox Trail Senior Living, the parent company of Fox Trail Memory Care Living, is a Ramsey, New Jersey-based senior living organization operating 19 boutique communities throughout the United States. Fox Trail Senior Living offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including assisted living, assisted living alternatives, and care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss. Fox Trail Memory Care Living homes are located in Chester, Creskill, Green Brook, Hillsdale Mahwah, Montville, Paramus, Park Ridge, Princeton Ramsey, South River and Woodcliff Lake.

SOURCE Fox Trail Senior Living

Related Links

https://www.foxtrailseniorliving.com

