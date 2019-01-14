Fox Trail Senior Living Announces Forthcoming Development to Transform Northern Virginia Assisted Living Communities to Memory Care

FRONT ROYAL, Va., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Trail Assisted Living Memory Care, a subsidiary of Fox Trail Senior Living, is pleased to announce the forthcoming conversion of their Orange and Front Royal assisted living communities, to specialize in Alzheimer's and dementia care. The exciting transformations, slated to begin February 1, 2019, will enable Fox Trail's dedicated staff of care professionals to advance service offerings through their signature resident-centered memory care and wellness programs.

The decision to convert the two communities to memory care was based on Fox Trail's desire to better support the needs of the rising population of seniors living with memory-related diseases-- while offering an optimal solution to caregivers who face challenges finding quality dementia and Alzheimer's care-- within their service areas. Fox Trail understands the importance of partnering with residents and their families to develop an effective framework for support. The Orange and Front Royal community conversions aim to ensure residents with dementia receive the highest quality and research-based care to bring well-being to their daily lives.

"Whether we are converting communities, extending a hand to caregivers, or creating leading edge programs, as an organization, we consistently aim to create environments that residents are proud to call home," Fox Trail's Managing Partner, Michael Eisele shared. "Fox Trail values its trusted relationship with the Orange and Front Royal communities and our goal is to continue to create homes where each resident experiences rewarding moments every day."

With the highly-anticipated conversions on the horizon, Fox Trail will carry on its tradition of being a valuable resource to the community-at-large and an industry leader.

To learn more about Fox Trail Assisted Living Memory Care and/or to schedule a tour, please visit: www.foxtrailseniorliving.com .

About Fox Trail Assisted Living Memory Care Orange: The Town of Orange is situated amidst rolling Virginia landscapes with spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Named in honor of William IV, Prince of Orange, the town is rich with history and home to the James and Dolley Madison Museum. Orange VA lies 75 miles to the northwest of Richmond off I-64. Address: 680 University Ln #200, Orange, VA 22960 Phone: 540.274.1847

About Fox Trail Assisted Living Memory Care Front Royal: Dating back to the early French settlers, Front Royal is located about an hour west of Washington D.C. bordering the Shenandoah River and bounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. Incorporated in 1788, the historic downtown area and surrounding landscape are postcard picturesque. Address: 106 Westminster Dr #104, Front Royal, VA 22630 Phone: 540.274.1740

About Fox Trail Senior Living: Fox Trail Senior Living, is the parent company of Fox Trail Assisted Living Memory Care, a senior living network of 19 communities throughout the United States. Fox Trail Senior Living offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including assisted living, assisted living alternatives, and care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss.

SOURCE Fox Trail Senior Living