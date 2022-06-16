Fox Vein & Laser Experts Delivers Award-Winning PHYSIQ Body Contouring to Tone Your Tummy for Summer Beach Days

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Vein & Laser Experts, a leading South Florida vein clinic with locations in Hollywood and Pembroke Pines, today announced body contouring packages to tone your tummy and sculpt other areas of the body. Body contouring treatment sessions, delivered by Fox Vein & Laser Experts' estheticians, feature award-winning PHYSIQ developed by Cartessa Aesthetics. Any PHYSIQ session is available at a 30% discount through July, 2022.

Fox Vein & Laser Experts with a Fort Lauderdale vein clinic and Miami vein clinic, offers patients the award-winning PHYSIQ body contouring therapy from Cartessa. This Before & After image shows the incredible effect of PHYSIQ on a woman's abdomen creating new musculature definition. Fox Vein & Laser Experts offers body-contouring PHYSIQ by Cartessa to help patients in Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas realize their health and wellness aesthetic goals. This Before & After image taken with a Fox Vein & Laser Experts client shows how body contouring works by shaping the waist.

Cartessa's PHYSIQ recently received Best Innovation for Body Contouring in the 12th NewBeauty awards from 10,000 products and procedures in the health, wellness and beauty category. In addition, Good Housekeeping selected PHYSIQ as winner of the 2022 Best Beauty Award.

"It's wonderful to see Cartessa win industry awards for PHYSIQ. We've known since early 2021 when we started offering PHYSIQ that it would alter the body contouring landscape," said Susan B. Fox, DO, RPVI, FSVM, fellowship-trained and boarded in vascular medicine and venous disease who owns the Fort Lauderdale vein clinic. "Although the manufacturer received the recognition, without Fox Vein & Laser Experts and other providers delivering PHYSIQ to patients, no one would realize its benefits."

PHYSIQ, a non-invasive body sculpting treatment, promotes elimination of stubborn pockets of fat while building muscle.

"Results from PHYSIQ are notable," said Dr. Fox. "From younger women and men to women over 50 with a variety of body types and sizes, body sculpting technology produces maximum results in minimal time. Our clients delight in their body-positive changes."

Through July 31, 2022, clients of Fox Vein & Laser Experts, a Miami vein clinic, receive PHYSIQ at a 30% discount. Sessions include consultation and assessment with Fox Vein health professionals. Dr. Fox recommends weekly sessions to ensure patients' therapeutic goals are met.

"PHYSIQ offers Fox Vein patients a comfortable experience with minimal pain during treatment and little down time. It delivers effective and lasting results and treats several areas of the body simultaneously," said Dr. Fox. "PHYSIQ body contouring services at Fox Vein & Laser Experts are definitely here to stay."

Cartessa's PHYSIQ uses sequential thermal and electrical pulse, or STEP Technology, that combines electrical muscle stimulation and super-luminescent diode matrix, a deep heat technology that targets tissue. Fox Vein & Laser Experts clients in the Fort Lauderdale vein clinic receive a customizable and comfortable experience with maximum results in minimal time from deep heat and muscle stimulation.

