Fox Vein & Laser Experts Seeing Increased Volume of Men in Last 12 Months Seeking Treatment for Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Vein & Laser Experts, a leading South Florida vein clinic serving the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, today announced an increase of 13 percent more men over the last 12 months seeking varicose vein and venous insufficiency treatment putting the volume of vein patients in the practice of Susan B. Fox, DO at 60% women to 40% men.

"In spite of data showing women are more likely to present for varicose veins, in my South Florida vein clinic, we see a more equal balance of women and men interested in venous insufficiency treatment," said Susan B. Fox, DO, RPVI, FSVM, fellowship-trained and boarded in vascular medicine and venous disease. "Commonly, women suffer more frequently from varicose veins and are more likely to seek treatment; however, more and more men are making the choice for treatment, and why shouldn't they? Veins exist in everyone's bodies, and varicose veins are gender neutral."

As people age, the risk for developing varicose veins is higher. Add a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and a family history of varicose veins or other types of venous diseases and these risk factors contribute to the 35 percent of U.S. adults with varicose veins, according to the Society for Vascular Surgery.

"I can't speculate why Fox Vein Experts is delivering a higher volume of varicose vein treatment to men in the last 12 months; however, it could be a result of more patient education. Once individuals understand how we address and treat varicose veins, they make informed decisions about their vein health," added Dr. Susan B. Fox . "The men we do see often complain of significant pain, heaviness, aching or swelling in their legs while women come in frequently for cosmetic reasons."

As a Miami vein doctor, Fox Vein & Laser Experts offers various varicose vein treatments including sclerotherapy, endovenous laser ablation, and ambulatory phlebectomy. Varicose veins occur most commonly in the lower extremities as enlarged, damaged veins that appear twisted, bulging, and discolored. Symptoms include swelling, aching, heaviness, cramping, itching, or burning. Venous insufficiency occurs when leg vein valves do not function properly. As a result, blood cannot flow from legs to the heart, causing swelling, skin abnormalities, and varicose veins.

