Fox World Travel Partners with Oversee to Elevate Hotel Program Strategy with HotelSaver

NEW YORK and OSHKOSH, Wis., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox World Travel, a global travel management company, today announced a strategic partnership with Oversee to implement HotelSaver, Oversee's AI–powered hotel re-shopping and performance optimization solution.

Through this partnership, Fox will integrate HotelSaver across its hotel program to strengthen rate assurance, improve policy alignment, and maximize savings for its corporate travel clients. The solution continuously monitors booked reservations, automatically identifying opportunities to secure better rates while honoring client travel policies and negotiated supplier agreements.

"We pursue partnerships that elevate the value and performance of our managed travel programs," said Jeffrey Saydah, Director, Global Client Solutions, Fox World Travel. "Oversee's HotelSaver platform enhances our ability to optimize hotel spend, support compliance, and deliver measurable results for our clients."

HotelSaver provides TMCs and corporate travel buyers with an intelligence-driven framework that extends beyond traditional rate-shopping. With configurable controls and advanced analytics, users can shape hotel program performance—collectively aligning savings goals, policy enforcement, and traveler experience within a single, automated ecosystem.

"Hotel programs represent a significant opportunity for both TMCs and travel buyers to improve outcomes when supported by the right technology," said Aviel Siman-Tov, Co-founder and CEO at Oversee. "HotelSaver enables our partners to automate re-shopping while applying performance analytics that strengthen overall program results. We are proud to support Fox World Travel in advancing its hotel strategy."

HotelSaver integrates seamlessly into existing booking and servicing workflows, enabling Fox to expand its hotel optimization capabilities without disrupting client operations.

About Fox World Travel

Leveraging a culture of ingenuity, exceptional service and commitment to care, Fox World Travel forms authentic and deep relationships with corporate and vacation clients to develop unique, tailored solutions that truly fit their needs. Fox's philosophy of putting people first and going above and beyond for its clients and associates has earned the company a spot on the Travel Weekly Power List and a reputation as a top travel company in the country. Headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Fox World Travel has over 350 associates, with an average tenure of over seven years of exceptional service. To learn more, visit foxworldtravel.com.

About Oversee

Oversee is the leading AI-based platform for travel spend optimization. Providing solutions for over 7000 customers, more than 50% of the BTN 100 and Fortune 500, and the largest global TMCs, Oversee's AI travel technology platform offers customers a powerful product suite aimed at cutting costs, boosting profits, streamlining operations and automating customer support for travel companies. For more information, please visit https://oversee.biz/.

