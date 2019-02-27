Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Ltd. and Innovium Announce Interoperability of 400G DR4 and FR4 optics modules with TERALYNX™

SAN JOSE, Calif, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Limited ("FIT"), a leading supplier of optical and copper products, and Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for data centers, today announced successful interoperability of FIT's 400G QSFP-DD DR4 and FR4 transceivers with Innovium's industry leading 12.8Tbps TERALYNX™ Switch ASIC. The companies will demonstrate the solution live at Optical Fiber Communications (OFC) Conference and Exhibition, to be held March 5-7, 2019 at the San Diego, CA Convention Center.

The Cisco Cloud Index predicts that 94% of workloads and compute instances will be processed by cloud data centers by 2021. As these cloud data centers experience massive growth, they need higher performance and scale from network infrastructure. Hence, network operators are planning to rapidly adopt 400G connectivity, to achieve network scale while optimizing cost and power-efficiency.

"To enable the 400Gbps market it is becoming imperative that suppliers of fiber optic transceivers and complimentary physical layer silicon interoperate," said Adam Carter, Chief Commercial Officer at FIT's Fiber Optics Communications Business. "By working with the Innovium's TERALYNX™ switch allows customers to deploy 400Gbps networks faster knowing that interoperability has been characterized and validated by both companies."

FIT will be demonstrating its broad range of 400G fiber optic modules and Direct Attach Copper (DAC). The optical transceivers include the DR4, FR4 interfaces based on PAM4 Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and also the 400G BiDi in both the QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors delivering to customers unprecedented bandwidth, density and performance. In addition to contributing to the QSFP-DD and the OSFP Multi-Source Agreements (MSAs), FIT is also one of the founding promoters of both the 100G Lambda MSA supporting single-mode fiber optic links and the new 400G BiDi MSA supporting links over widely deployed parallel multimode links.

"Customers are looking for validated and interoperable solutions as they move to deploy 100/400G PAM4 based connectivity within their next generation data center network infrastructure," said Amit Sanyal, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Innovium. "Innovium, the only provider of a low-latency, programmable 12.8Tbps switch silicon in the market, and is excited to partner with FIT and demonstrate interoperability with FIT's DR4 and FR4 400G optics modules."

TERALYNX offers the world's fastest 12.8 Terabits/sec throughput while delivering line-rate programmability, large on-chip buffers, breakthrough telemetry, and low-latency. TERALYNX supports 10 GbE to 400 GbE Ethernet and delivers 128 ports of 100 GbE, 64 ports of 200 GbE or 32 ports of 400 GbE in a single device. Innovium's patented ground-up design in TERALYNX provides customers clear advantages in programmability, robust tunneling, low latency, power efficiency, and advanced analytics/telemetry that are essential for scale data-centers.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT") focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. The FIT Optics division (FOIT) is responsible for the commercial development and production of high speed fiber optic transceivers and solutions.

About Innovium

Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for data centers. Innovium TERALYNX™ family delivers software compatible products ranging from 3.2Tbps to 12.8Tbps with unmatched power efficiency, radix, programmability, buffers and low latency. Innovium team members have a highly successful track record in delivering several generations of widely deployed data center products. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: www.innovium.com.

