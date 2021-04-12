Foxdog Releases World's First Collectible Greeting Card NFTs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeting card company Foxdog.com today announced the launch of Foxdog Collectibles, the first-ever series of limited-edition NFT greeting cards, on OpenSea, the largest digital collectibles marketplace. The collection features eight pandemic-themed designs, each of which is a one-of-one piece and available for 0.7 ETH. All proceeds will be donated to the CDC Foundation, an independent nonprofit created by Congress to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are thrilled to launch our first-ever series of NFTs, which also marks the first time that physical greeting cards have been transformed into and preserved as NFTs, and proud to donate 100% of the proceeds to the CDC Foundation," said Greg Hughes, Foxdog's CEO. "Our physical cards bring smiles to our customers' faces every day and now these whimsical digital illustrations can continue to live on as collectors' items, while also benefiting an important cause."

The first series of Foxdog Collectibles includes eight individual NFTs, entitled: The Economy, Flying Solo, Fridge, Pinata, Superhero, Stay Safe, Trash and Virtual Background. Each NFT is a play on various aspects of the pandemic, such as fluctuating eating habits (Fridge), the inability to socialize outside of the home (Trash) and 'Zoom fatigue' (Virtual Background).

NFTs are non-fungible tokens, or unique digital assets traded and stored on the blockchain. Mathematically impossible to forge or duplicate, they are the digital equivalent of a signed original artwork or an authenticated archaeological artifact.

About Foxdog

Foxdog offers thousands of personalized greeting cards with fast free shipping and a delightful browsing experience. Whether searching for a card to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, new baby, or any other special moment, Foxdog delivers an instant smile every time.

SOURCE Foxdog

Related Links

https://foxdog.com

