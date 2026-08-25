Foxen Releases New Report Examining Renter Views on Fees and Transparency

The Renter Value Report highlights 75% of renters are willing to pay additional fees for ancillary services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxen, a leader in multifamily solutions that reduce risk and build financial wellness for owners, operators and their renters, today released The Renter Value Report, featuring insights from nearly 1,000 U.S. renters. The report explores the ancillary services they are willing to pay for, how they assign value to those services and the choice and clarity they expect with the fees.

According to Foxen's data, 75% of renters are willing to pay additional monthly fees for services including rent reporting, property damage protection and pet-friendly services, especially if the fees are clearly explained, adjustable, and provide the option to unenroll.

While renters are willing to engage with and pay for these services, the biggest barrier in the rental experience is a lack of clarity, control and transparency. Renters are often confused about how service fees play into the full cost of renting. While 90% of renters said they clearly understood which fees were included in the rent with their last lease, and 82% said they understood which services cost extra, 55% were still surprised by at least one fee or charge.

"Transparency and choice around ancillary services benefit both renters and property managers, but regulatory scrutiny and shifting fee landscapes can make it difficult to execute in practice," said Kevin Jacobson, CEO of Foxen. "Operators are trying to figure out how to offer the NOI-building ancillary services residents want, without catching them off guard when rent is due. Transparency is the clear answer, but true transparency doesn't end with a well-outlined lease. It takes consistent, clear resident communication."

Other key findings from the report include:

Renters value services that protect them and build financial wellness: 94% said that property damage protection was at least somewhat valuable, and 91% said the same about rent reporting.

94% said that property damage protection was at least somewhat valuable, and 91% said the same about rent reporting. Choice matters as much as perceived value: Having the choice to participate makes 43% of renters feel a fee is worth paying, even ahead of a price that feels fair for the value (41%).

Having the choice to participate makes 43% of renters feel a fee is worth paying, even ahead of a price that feels fair for the value (41%). Empowerment during the leasing process is key: While nearly 70% of renters felt empowered during their last leasing process, those who did not were also less likely to feel they had a choice in the services they paid for.

While nearly 70% of renters felt empowered during their last leasing process, those who did not were also less likely to feel they had a choice in the services they paid for. Technology improves information and choice: Two-thirds of renters feel a self-service portal to review, enroll in or opt out of services would make them more likely to participate in add-on services. Roughly 70% of renters are comfortable with AI-powered tools helping with routine tasks like fee questions, maintenance requests and renewal reminders.

"Renters see the value in rent reporting services, damage protection waivers and pet-friendly living, but they still need clear communication about what the associated fees cover and why they exist," said Jacobson. "Whether it's a brand-new renter signing their first lease or a long-term resident renewing for the fifth time, operators should clearly communicate the value these offerings deliver and provide renters with choices."

For more information on Foxen's multifamily solutions or to view the full Renter Value Report, please visit foxen.com.

About the Report

Foxen's Renter Preferences 2026 survey collected responses from 914 U.S. renters between June 16 and June 24, 2026. All respondents included in this report passed an attention-check question to help ensure data quality.

About Foxen

Foxen is a leading proptech innovator delivering value-add solutions and services that increase revenue and reduce risk for multifamily owners and operators. Our fully integrated platform enables 100% renters insurance compliance, rent reporting programs for residents and streamlined pet management. Powered by AI-enabled technology and expert customer support, Foxen continuously develops automated solutions that simplify operations, enhance resident satisfaction and retention and help properties maximize NOI. For more information about Foxen, visit www.foxen.com or follow Foxen on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Foxen