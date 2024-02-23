FOXF INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Fox Factory Holding Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

23 Feb, 2024, 16:46 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fox Factory Holding Corp. ("Fox Factory" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FOXF) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fox Factory securities between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FOXF.

Case Details:

Fox Factory engineers, manufactures, and markets high-performance suspension products for numerous applications throughout the world.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled the market concerning demand for Fox Factory's products and inventory levels. When the truth about Fox Factory's business reached the market, investors were harmed significantly.

For example, the Complaint alleges that on November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to "higher levels of inventory across various channels." In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its SSG segment. On this news, the price of Fox Factory's common stock declined $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

According to the Complaint, as a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the ensuing precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/FOXF or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Fox Factory you have until April 22, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

