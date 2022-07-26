FoxFury Announces a New Less-Lethal Tactical Electronic Distraction Device for School Safety

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions announces the launch of the Tactical Electronic Distraction Device (T.E.D.D.). The less-lethal T.E.D.D. is a programmable light and sound device that can be used to distract and disorient assailants, giving security personal and teachers the time necessary to safely get students out of a building. The T.E.D.D. is reusable, rechargeable and can be deployed for the de-escalation of high-risk situations.

The T.E.D.D. features:

Tactical Electronic Distraction Device for School Safety Handheld TEDD can be easily deployed to distract and disorient an assailant, providing teachers and security personal the time necessary to get students to safety.

2,600 Lumen Light & Strobing Capabilities

120 dB of Distracting Sound

8 Programmable Modes

4 Programmable Activation Delays

Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery

"The T.E.D.D. gives me some excellent safety options, especially with children. It also provides me more tools to give to my operators to use in community de-escalation efforts." - Lt. Chris Hans, Florida

The T.E.D.D. serves as an appropriate substitute when more lethal devices are not permitted. This powerful device is as loud as an ambulance siren but produces no concussive blast and can be used around children. The T.E.D.D. reduces liability, increases safety, and is suitable for outdoor and indoor (including confined spaces) use.

"In light of the recent events in Uvalde, we have developed a less-lethal Tactical Electronic Distraction Device (T.E.D.D.). This device is designed to keep schools and students safer, as we all understand the urgency for increased school safety." - Mario Cugini, CEO, FoxFury Lighting Solutions

FoxFury is an industry-leader in developing less-lethal safety solutions, and works with departments worldwide, including the A.T.F., F.D.N.Y., and the U.S. Marshalls. The T.E.D.D. has been tested and recommended by the members of the National Tactical Officers Association. To schedule a product demonstration, please click here to submit your request.

Click to view the T.E.D.D. in action.

FoxFury Lighting Solutions has provided safety products worldwide for law enforcement agencies, fire departments, government entities, and industrial companies since 2003. The FoxFury line of products focuses on durability and speed, providing unique solutions and possibilities for situations where seconds count and the job needs to be done correctly the first time. Visit FoxFury.com for more information.

For more information on the T.E.D.D., please call (760) 945-4231 or click here to view online.

