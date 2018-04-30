FoxFury Announces a Trio of Drone Mount Solutions for its Rugo™ Light

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions announces new drone mounts that allow its Rugo™ light to be used as a drone mounted lighting solution. Mounts are available for DJI Inspire 1 and 2, DJI Phantom 4 and 4 Pro, along with the Yuneec Typhoon H and H520 drones.

The Rugo™ drone mounts require no tools and can be attached and removed easily. The mount also features a 360-degree rotational swivel that allows the light to be positioned at any angle.

Yuneec drone with two Rugo lights, one mounted to each leg Drone Mount Solutions for Rugo™ Light

Three mounts are available for drone usei:

Handlebar / Drone mount for the DJI Inspire 1 and 2 drones. This is sold as a single item because this particular mount can fit a variety of items (including bicycles and select drones). Two are needed to use them with DJI Inspire drones.

Rugo™ Drone mount for the DJI Phantom 4 and Phantom 4 Pro. These are sold as a set of two for balancing on a drone.

Rugo™ Drone mounts for the Yuneec Typhoon H and H520. These are sold as a set of two for balancing on a drone.

The FoxFury Rugo™ is the rugged go anywhere light. It was released in 2016 for use with action cameras, DSLR cameras and drones - ideal for videography and inspections. The Rugo™ light features a sliding Tri-Lens, a USB rechargeable Quick Swap Power Pack, and waterproof durability. It is visible from 3 statute miles, which satisfies the FAA requirements for night flight.

FoxFury consulted with industry experts to learn how drones are being used in specific fields such as fire, industrial, law, and entertainment. As a result of this feedback, FoxFury designed mounts for the Rugo™ to attach directly to top selling drones from DJI and Yuneec.

"FoxFury is excited to have quality mounts available that permit Rugos™ to be used as drone-mounted lighting solutions. The Rugo™ can now help perform critical inspections at night and help capture key scenes," said Mario Cugini, CEO of FoxFury.

FoxFury provides lighting tools for use on drones and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). FoxFury is not responsible for pilot actions, certifications, and adherence to local laws. FoxFury strongly encourages drone users to get informed and fly safely. Additional information can be found via these resources:

EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) : civil drones (unmanned aircraft) information in the EU

FAA (Federal Aviation Administration): information for use in the USA . A 107.29 waiver is needed to be able to fly at night

FoxFury Lighting Solutions creates unique and cutting-edge lighting products that reflect the needs of our customers, who demand quality and dependability. FoxFury is best known for its LED headlamps and area scene lights designed for specific markets including fire, industrial, hazardous area, law enforcement, forensics and recreational. FoxFury was formed in 2003 and operates out of Oceanside, CA USA.

i The above drone mounts may fit additional drones but results cannot be confirmed at this time.

Media Contact:

Tracey Willmott

760-945-4231

194138@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foxfury-announces-a-trio-of-drone-mount-solutions-for-its-rugo-light-300638586.html

SOURCE FoxFury Lighting Solutions

Related Links

https://www.foxfury.com

