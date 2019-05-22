FoxFury Introduces the Breakthrough® BTS Right Angle Light

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions introduces its new Breakthrough® BTS Right Angle Light. This light is the company's response to customer requests for a smaller, brighter, and lighter weight right angle light at a lower price. It is primarily targeted to firefighters but is useful in all applications for search and inspection. The BTS is The Just Right Angle Light, combining performance, compact design, and durability.

The ultra-durable, low profile BTS provides a 400 lumen beam for cutting through smoke and illuminating the immediate surrounding area. This compact and versatile lighting tool runs on (4) AA batteries and has a stainless-steel clip for hands-free use. ﻿It is available now in black or black and yellow for $99.99.

The key features of the BTS are:

SMO-KUT™ Technology

The BTS boasts a powerful smoke cutting beam to better see obstacles and objects. The light also puts out a wide halo or ring of outer light that illuminates the surrounding area to see the bigger picture.

Low Profile Design

The BTS's low profile lets users move more freely. Its compact size makes it convenient to wear on a jacket, belt, or turnout gear without getting in the way.

Durability

The BTS is tough enough for the toughest jobs. It is impact resistant and meets NFPA fire resistant requirements. Its waterproof design allows it to be decontaminated and used in all-weather conditions.

"The BTS is the most durable and powerful right-angle light I've ever used," said Lt. Ryan Pennington from Charleston, WV. Pennington has used the BTS in dozens of live burns and training scenarios without incident. He stopped using his traditional box light because the beam and halo of the BTS is just as powerful in a more compact light.

"We're excited to offer the BTS light," said Antonio Cugini, Director of Marketing at FoxFury Lighting Solutions. "We feel it's the right combination of power, size and price. It's held up to some rigorous testing and received rave reviews. We know it's going to save time and lives."

The BTS is backed by FoxFury's Limited Lifetime Warranty. It is now available through FoxFury.com and FoxFury authorized dealers.

At FoxFury Lighting Solutions, we create premium lighting tools that shine brightly in the most extreme environments to keep people safe. Our Xtremium™ products focus on durability and speed, providing unique solutions and possibilities for first responders, enterprise professionals, and videographers in over 65 countries. There is no second chance when it comes to getting the correct lighting. So, when seconds count, depend on FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

