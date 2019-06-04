FoxFury Introduces The Rugo™ 2 Drone & Camera Light

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions introduces its new Rugo™ 2 Drone & Camera Light. The newest addition to the Rugo™ series is an ultra-durable lighting tool for the on-the-go videographer, photographer, and drone pilot. Powered by a rechargeable Quick Swap® Power Pack, this 620 lumen light features a sliding Tri-Lens®, which allows the user to select between area, spot, and flood lighting. The Rugo™ 2 has four brightness levels (low, medium, high, and strobe) and a CRI rating of 92. The strobe mode meets FAA 107.29 requirements for night UAV flight.

The Rugo™ 2 can also be used as an accent light or utility light. Units can be stacked to form light rings or light strands. Thumbscrews, a ¼"-20 mount, cold shoe mount, and standard mount are included. These allow the Rugo™ 2 to mount to most action cameras, DSLRs, UAVs and tripods. It is now available for $99.99.

The key features of the Rugo™ 2 are:

Rechargeable Quick Swap® Power Pack

The Rugo™ 2 has a rechargeable QuickSwap™ Power Pack with four modes, including a strobe mode. This makes the Rugo™ 2 compatible with FAA 107.29 requirements for night UAV flight. The Power Pack provides 1-6 hours of light on a single charge and fully recharges via a USB adaptor in 2.5 hours. Power Packs can be swapped out in seconds with no tools. Additional Power Packs are available as separate accessories to extend usage time.

Tri-Lens® Technology

The Rugo™ 2 comes with a sliding Tri-Lens® (three interchangeable lens settings) allowing the Rugo™ 2 to adapt to different uses.

Spot = 25° lens for longer distance shots and aerial inspections and search. Beam distance of 96 ft ( 29 m )

) Area = 55° lens for mid-range activities and DSLR use. Beam distance of 30 ft ( 10 m )

) Flood = 120° lens for close-up activities and for use with wider action camera formats. Beam distance of 10 ft ( 3 m ).

High CRI

The Rugo™ 2 has a CRI rating of 92, which displays color more accurately and naturally than other LED lights. This makes the Rugo™ 2 a very useful tool for anyone that needs to see true-to-life colors including photographers, videographers, inspectors, medical professionals, and more.

Durability

The Rugo™ 2 has a rugged built-to-last design. It is impact resistant and fully submersible up to 60 ft (18.3 m). It also meets NFPA fire resistant requirements and can be decontaminated after use.

Douglas Spotted Eagle, Founder of Sundance Media Group, uses the Rugo™ 2 for UAV night flight as well as on-the-go photography. He says, "I simply cannot imagine going back to large-package light kits weighing over 80 lbs when I can carry five FoxFury Rugo™ 2s and five stands in a backpack weighing less than 10 lbs. This achieves the same amount of illumination with more options from the lenses, intensities, and swappable battery packs."

"We're excited to offer to customers what they have been asking for - a more color accurate model with an optional strobe mode that meets 107.29 night flight requirement," said Antonio Cugini, Director Marketing at FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

The Rugo™ 2 is backed by FoxFury's Limited Lifetime Warranty. It is now available through FoxFury.com and FoxFury authorized dealers.

At FoxFury Lighting Solutions, we create premium lighting tools that shine brightly in the most extreme environments to keep people safe. Our Xtremium™ products focus on durability and speed, providing unique solutions and possibilities for first responders, enterprise professionals, and videographers in over 65 countries. There is no second chance when it comes to getting the correct lighting. So, when seconds count, depend on FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

