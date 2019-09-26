FoxFury Revamps the Rugo™ Light Series & Rugo™ Drone Systems

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions is expanding its Rugo™ lighting series to now include four total lights. This expansion is meant to maximize the potential of the Rugo™ so users can choose the best options to suit their needs. The Rugo™ lights are ideal on-the-go lighting tools for drone pilots, photographers, and videographers.

Rugo Light Drone pilot and Rugo Drone Light System

Rugo™ lights are comprised of two elements: a light head and a Power Pack. There are two versions of each part. The standard light head has 700 lumens, a 70 CRI rating, and a maximum operational beam distance of up to 100 ft (30 m). The High CRI Light Head has 620 lumens, a 92 CRI rating, and a maximum operational beam distance of up to 50 ft (15 m).

The Quick Swap® Power Pack has four modes: dim, low, medium, and high. The Quick Swap™ Power Pack with Strobe also has four modes, but they are slightly different: low, medium, high, and strobe. The strobe mode meets global requirements for UAV night flight and anti-collision lighting, including FAR 107.29. Both Power Packs last up to 6.75 hours and recharge in 2.5 hours via USB. Additional Power Packs are available as separate accessories to extend usage time.

Rugo™ R1

This light has a standard light head and a Quick Swap® Power Pack. It is best used as a utility light or a search and rescue light. It's now available for $94.99.

Rugo™ R1S

The R1S has a standard light head and a Quick Swap® Power Pack with Strobe. It's best as a drone visibility light but can also be used for search and rescue as well as utility. The R1S is $94.99.

Rugo™ RC

The RC has a high CRI light head and a Quick Swap® Power Pack. It is best as a photography and videography light. The RC is $99.99.

Rugo™ RCS

This light has a high CRI light head and a Quick Swap® Power Pack with Strobe. It can be used for photography and videography as well as drone visibility. This light is $99.99.

FoxFury also has Rugo™ Drone Light Systems available for DJI Phantom 4 and Phantom 4 Pro, DJI Inspire and Matrice, and Yuneec H520 and Typhoon H drones. The R1S systems include two (2) R1S lights and a set of drone mounts. These systems are designed for search and rescue or general utility purposes. The RCS systems include two (2) RCS lights and a set of drone mounts. These systems are designed for drone photography and videography.

The Rugo™ can also be used as an accent light or handheld utility light. Units can be stacked to form light rings or light strands. Thumbscrews, a ¼"-20 mount, cold shoe mount, and standard mount are included with all units. These allow the Rugo™ to mount to most action cameras, DSLRs, and tripods.

The Rugo™ has a rugged built-to-last design. The lights are impact resistant and waterproof. The R1 and RC are submersible up to 10 ft (3 m), and the R1S and RCS are submersible up to 60 ft (20 m). The lights also meet NFPA fire resistant requirements and can be decontaminated after use.

"The Rugo™ has lived up to its name as the rugged go anywhere light. Given the unique needs of drone pilots, photographers, and videographers, we've expanded the Rugo™ product line to offer more options so they can select the light that best fits their custom needs and works best with their workflow," said Antonio Cugini, Director Marketing at FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

The Rugo™ series is backed by FoxFury's Limited Lifetime Warranty. It is now available through FoxFury.com and FoxFury authorized dealers.

At FoxFury Lighting Solutions, we create premium lighting tools that shine brightly in the most extreme environments to keep people safe. Our Xtremium™ products focus on durability and speed, providing unique solutions and possibilities for first responders, enterprise professionals, and videographers in over 65 countries. There is no second chance when it comes to getting the correct lighting. So, when seconds count, depend on FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

Contact: Tracey Willmott

Phone: 760-945-4231 ext. 123

Email: 223726@email4pr.com

SOURCE FoxFury Lighting Solutions

Related Links

http://www.foxfury.com

