Foxfury Reveals the D3060 -- A Small Format Drone & Utility Light

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxFury Lighting Solutions launches the D3060, the most recent addition to the company's family of drone lights. The D3060 is a small format utility and drone light. Dual LEDs provide 360-degree lighting with up to 200 lumens. Various mounting options allow the 1.3 oz (37 g) light to fly on most drones and be used as a utility, anti-collision, or navigation light.

D3060 Light D3060 Light on an Autel Evo drone

The D3060 has two independent lights, one on front (30-degree beam) and one on top (60-degree beam). They can operate independently or simultaneously. Both lights have low, high, and strobe modes. The strobe meets FAA and global regulations for UAV night flight and anti-collision drone lighting. Depending on the mode, the D3060 lasts from 1.5 to 3 hours. Users can recharge the LiPo battery via USB-C within 1.5 hours.

The D3060 comes with (2) 3M Dual Lock Fasteners, so users can mount it to almost any drone. Strap inserts are built into the base plate, so users can wear the light on helmets, clothing, bags, vests, etc. Once the light is mounted, users can rotate the light in any direction necessary with the 360-degree swivel base plate.

As with all FoxFury products, the D3060 is waterproof, impact resistant, and usable in all weather conditions. Composed of a polycarbonate body and a nylon base plate, the D3060 is extremely durable.

"FoxFury is excited to launch this new drone light solution. It is small and lightweight enough to fit smaller drones like the DJI Mavic, Autel Evo, and Parrot Anafi. It can be used day or night in a wide variety of applications to help see and be seen," said Antonio Cugini, Director of Marketing at FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

Users can now purchase the D3060 for $59.99 through www.foxfury.com.

FoxFury Lighting Solutions is also partnering with Autel Robotics to provide the EVO Lighting System for the Autel Evo drone. The system includes two D3060 lights and a saddle to fit snuggly over the body of the UAV. This lighting system is available through Autel only for $149.99.

At FoxFury Lighting Solutions, we create premium lighting tools that shine brightly in the most extreme environments to keep people safe. Our Xtremium™ products focus on durability and speed, providing unique solutions and possibilities for first responders, enterprise professionals, and videographers in over 65 countries. There is no second chance when it comes to getting the correct lighting. So, when seconds count, depend on FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

Contact: Tracey Willmott

Phone: 760-945-4231 ext. 123

Email: 232508@email4pr.com

SOURCE FoxFury Lighting Solutions

Related Links

https://www.foxfury.com

