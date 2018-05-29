FoxGuard Releases New Sentrigard Security Platform™

The newly released Sentrigard Security Platform delivers a defense in depth strategy to secure client assets using best in class software and hardware solutions. It is imperative to keep a watchful eye on critical systems by monitoring the steady-state. Once "normal" has been established, it is more effective and efficient to recognize when something has changed and needs to be inspected closer. To make it even easier, FoxGuard's platform will be delivered on hardware that has already been configured, set up, tested and is ready to go upon delivery with simplified dashboards.

With a heightened sense of awareness through real-time monitoring and alerts, along with vulnerability notification, take the appropriate action to defend against possible attacks. Additionally, FoxGuard provides due diligence to increase patching velocity of this equipment – providing yet another layer of protection. Having a multi-layer plan-of-attack ensures you're tackling this with a defense in depth approach.

Key Elements:

Network Monitoring

Asset Identification

Change Management

Patch & Update Management

Patch Availability Report



Patch GAP Analysis



Vulnerability Notification

Intrusion Detection

Log Management

Backup & Recovery

Remote Access

About FoxGuard Solutions, Inc.

FoxGuard Solutions develops custom cyber security, compliance and industrial computing solutions. FoxGuard provides reliable, secure and configurable patch management reporting services, which include availability reporting and applicability analysis for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) assets used in critical infrastructure environments. Visit foxguardsolutions.com/Sentrigard to learn more.

