FoxGuard Releases New Sentrigard Security Platform™

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxGuard Solutions, Inc. recently released its new Sentrigard Security Platform, which was demonstrated at the SAME/Joint Engineer Training Conference & Expo in Kansas City, MO on May 24, 2018. Industrial Control Systems are the critical infrastructure for the health and success of critical operations. FoxGuard has been securing ICS equipment for many of their valuable control system OEM partners for over ten years. Additionally, FoxGuard received funding from the US Department of Energy to build a patch management program, as well as the US Department of Defense to develop a cybersecurity platform. Both programs are specifically geared at protecting industrial control systems, so FoxGuard has been securing this equipment from many angles.
The newly released Sentrigard Security Platform delivers a defense in depth strategy to secure client assets using best in class software and hardware solutions. It is imperative to keep a watchful eye on critical systems by monitoring the steady-state. Once "normal" has been established, it is more effective and efficient to recognize when something has changed and needs to be inspected closer. To make it even easier, FoxGuard's platform will be delivered on hardware that has already been configured, set up, tested and is ready to go upon delivery with simplified dashboards.
With a heightened sense of awareness through real-time monitoring and alerts, along with vulnerability notification, take the appropriate action to defend against possible attacks. Additionally, FoxGuard provides due diligence to increase patching velocity of this equipment – providing yet another layer of protection. Having a multi-layer plan-of-attack ensures you're tackling this with a defense in depth approach.
Key Elements:
- Network Monitoring
- Asset Identification
- Change Management
- Patch & Update Management
- Patch Availability Report
- Patch GAP Analysis
- Vulnerability Notification
- Intrusion Detection
- Log Management
- Backup & Recovery
- Remote Access
About FoxGuard Solutions, Inc.
FoxGuard Solutions develops custom cyber security, compliance and industrial computing solutions. FoxGuard provides reliable, secure and configurable patch management reporting services, which include availability reporting and applicability analysis for information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) assets used in critical infrastructure environments. Visit foxguardsolutions.com/Sentrigard to learn more.
Media Contact
Marcie Killen
Marketing Manager
p. 540-382-4234
e. mkillen@foxguardsolutions.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foxguard-releases-new-sentrigard-security-platform-300655804.html
SOURCE FoxGuard Solutions, Inc.
Share this article