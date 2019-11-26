FoxGuard Solutions, Inc. Designs a Computer to Support Varjo's XR-1 Developer Edition Headset, To be Showcased at I/ITSEC 2019

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varjo™, the technology leader in industrial-grade VR/XR headsets released its Varjo XR-1 Developer Edition headset this fall (announced in May 2019, but not released to the market yet). Prior to the announcement of the XR-1, Varjo selected FoxGuard Solutions to design a small-form computer that would meet the hardware/software requirements of the XR-1 headset.

The computer, designed by FoxGuard and certified by Varjo's engineers to run the XR-1, is called the Simitar BANTAM II. The BANTAM II will be showcased at the I/ITSEC trade show on December 2nd to 6th in the FoxGuard booth #2068 and the Varjo booth #1393.

Not only is FoxGuard Solutions building computers to support the XR-1 but FoxGuard also became part of Varjo's US resellers in September 2019. The expansion of Varjo's reseller network ensures Varjo is better able to actively reach and support customers and partners across North America.

"Varjo is excited to have FoxGuard as a reseller of our VR/XR headsets that support human-eye resolution," said John Burwell, Global Lead for Simulation and Training at Varjo. "FoxGuard's Bantam II system is ideally suited and tested for the XR-1 Developer Edition, providing both high-performance graphics and a Thunderbolt interface supporting streaming, high-resolution video see-through capability needed for mixed-reality training applications."

"We are very excited to team with Varjo to support their VR-2 and XR-1 Developer Edition product platforms. The XR-1 headset, powered by the BANTAM II, provides our warfighters with a fully immersive training environment that also comes in a small space efficient solution," said Patrick Patterson, FoxGuard's Chief Strategy Officer.

About FoxGuard Solutions:

FoxGuard Solutions, Inc. has been bridging the gap between IT and OT technology environments for more than 36 years via integrated hardware, software, and cyber security solutions. Based in Southwest Virginia, FoxGuard serves customers in more than 60 countries from their ISO-certified and ITAR-registered facility. Providing configuration, testing, imaging, certification, integration, regulatory/export compliance, and life cycle management programs, FoxGuard's solutions are "Built for Security." www.foxguardsolutions.com

About Varjo:

Varjo Technologies Oy is based in Helsinki and is creating the world's best hardware and software for groundbreaking VR/AR/XR computing devices, merging the real and digital worlds seamlessly together in human-eye resolution. www.varjo.com.

